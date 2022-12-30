Fenimore Street United Methodist Church holds annual Candlelight Service

Despite the bitterly cold weather Saturday night, Christmas Eve, devoted parishioners still showed up to participate in the annual Candlelight Service at Fenimore Street United Methodist Church, corner of Fenimore Street and Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn.

“I must say this is a service I enjoyed greatly, starting with the singing of carols followed by an evening program titled, ‘A festival of Scripture Lessons and Carols’”, Barbadian Sophia Eversley, who conducted the mass choir during the hour-long celebration, told Caribbean Life.

Eversley, who led two of the choir’s selections, “Prepare the Way” and “Waiting” – which were taken from “The Night of the Father’s Love” by Pepper Choplin – said she was “really honored” to conduct the choir, on such auspicious occasion, by music director Joseph Roberts.

“When you have everyone’s attention, and they are relying on you to take them through that musical number, it gives me a sense of purpose,” she added. “And don’t forget the adrenalin rush as you reach the end of the selection without errors.”

Eversley also collaborated with Belizean Barbara Moody, who conducts the church’s Chancel Choir, in rendering “There’s a Song in the Air”.

As the mass choir sang “The Coming of the Lord” and “Waiting”, Sis. Patricia Senhouse, and Mins. Cynthia Grant and Gail Murray provided narration.

Before the congregation sang “Angels We Have Heard on High”, Min. Allison Crichton read Luke 1:26-38; 46-56 (“Visitation by Angel Gabriel and Mary”).

“The Waiting” was preceded by “The Birth of Jesus Christ” (Luke 2:1-7), read by Sis. Zuria Thorpe; and “The Shepherds and the Angels” (Luke 2: 15-20), read by Sis. Ezinne Nwosu, preceded “There’s a Song in the Air”.

With the lighting of the Advent Candles, the congregation sang “O Little Town of Bethlehem”, followed by Psalm 96: 1-13 and the reading of the Old Testament prophesies (Micah 5:2 and Isaiah 9:6-7) by Min. Grant.

Senhouse, a Trinidadian, returned to offer “O Holy Night”, with the lighting of the candles, and the congregation then chimed in with “Silent Night, Holy Night”

“Chaos and chaotic environment are a perfect time for Jesus to appear,” preached the church’s pastor, the Rev. Roger Jackson, in his homily, entitled “Beauty in a Mess”.

“In the midst of this societal chaos, Isaiah’s prophesy is fulfilled,” he added. “For us a child is born, and he shall be called wonderful Councillor, Prince of Peace…For it does not matter what is going on in this life, Jesus is the light. He is the reason for the season.

“Thank God for that chaotic night in Bethlehem over 200,000 years ago, because God made it possible for us to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ,” Rev. Jackson continued.

With the distinguishing of the candles, Min. Murray read the end of the “Christmas Story” (Luke 2:39-40), succeeded by the congregation’s exhortation of “Joy to The World”.

The Liturgical Dance Ministry also participated in the Candlelight Service, with was preceded by Christmas Caroling by “The Young Adults.”

“I always enjoy it (Candlelight Service),” Sis. Senhouse told Caribbean Life afterwards. “We, the choir members, really enjoyed it. Considering the weather, it was well attended.”

Sis. Marlene Ferguson – a retired, Trinidadian-born, registered nurse at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and University Hospital of Brooklyn, who served as liturgist – said the service brought back “memories of my ancestors, because of the way they worshipped – the devotion in celebrating the birth of Christ.

“We cannot celebrate Christmas without Christ, because He is the reason for the season,” she said. “I love participating at Christmas time in the services; so, there’s an extra joy that illuminates in me.

“The lighting of the candles reflects the light of the world,” she added. “And for such a time like this, we need all the lights to shine all over the world.

“We, as Christians, should be spreading the light throughout the world,” Sis. Ferguson continued. “So, when people see us, they will see the Christ in us – in our behavior, (in) our daily walks in life and in our devotion to worship.”