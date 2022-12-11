 Go With The Flo

According to UPI, The Jennifer Hudson Show is currently streaming on the Roku Channel. On Dec.1, the streaming network stated in a press release that it will be the exclusive AVOD streaming home for the daytime talk show. In addition, new episodes will be available to stream the day after they air. The Jennifer Hudson Show is hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. Said Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes, “The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel. It’s thrilling for us to bring a top new series with a-list talent like The Jennifer Hudson Show to audiences to enjoy for free.”

The Harlem Chamber Players’ first-ever commercial digital album was released on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Harlem Chamber Players Perform The Music of Adolphus Hailstork contains compositions by renowned Black composer Hailstork. The album is a collection of three chamber music works and is priced at $10.00. Produced by Liz Player, The Harlem Chamber Players recently received accolades for the rarely performed R. Nathaniel Detts’ oratorio “The Ordering of Moses” and played to a sold-out house as part of The Harlem Renaissance 100. “Dr. Adolphus Hailstork is a brilliant composer and his music should be as much a part of the regular canon of American ‘music’ as much as Copland and Barker are,” states Player, “It’s long overdue that this great composer gets recognized for his achievements.”

Tongues are wagging that former Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, who is currently starring on Broadway in “Take Me Out,” was spotted attending a party with his girlfriend Ciarra Pardo on Dec. 5 in New York City, reports JustJared.com. The Tony-nominated actor also attended a special screening of the British drama, “Living,” hosted by Anna Wintour, the same evening at the Crosby Hotel. Williams and Pardo, who is a close friend of Rhianna’s, have reportedly been dating about a year.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Urban One taped the 5th annual Urban One Honors in Atlanta, Georgia. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr Day, on TV One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor Tank. Under the theme, celebrating “Icons of the Culture,” this year’s honoree class included the Entertainment Icon Honor, two-time Grammy and NAACP Image Award winner, LL Cool J, the first-ever Phoenix Honor to award-winning entertainer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Bobby Brown, Inspirational Impact Honor, NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and his, wife Tamela Mann, Lifetime Achievement Honor recipient Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and the Music Innovation Honor to 13-time Grammy Award-winning Artist/Producer/Songwriter Pharrell Williams.