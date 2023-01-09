Go With The Flo

In his primetime special that aired Jan. 2 on Fox, TMZ Presents Lamar Odom, Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, the former NBA player denies that he used illegal drugs in 2015 when he overdosed at the Moonlite BunnyRanch in Nevada. Instead, Odom claims that the brothel’s owner Dennis Hof, who died in 2018, tried to murder him. Odom only remembers having one drink when he arrived at the brothel before waking up in a hospital three days later with tubes throughout him. The ex-Los Angeles Laker also stated in the special that he cheated on Khloe Kardashian while they were married with women all over the country, that he now regrets how badly he treated the reality star, and she is the love of his life.

Hot new couple alert! Years after Yo Gotti let the world know he was interested in Angela Simmons in his hit song, “Down In The DM,” the artist’s dream of dating the entrepreneur/reality star has come true. Welcoming in 2023 together, the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Simmons posted several photos with Gotti of them clad in formal attire standing beside a Rolls Royce. The daughter of Rev. Run and niece of rap impresario Russell Simmons captioned the post, “You are all I need and more.” Yo Gotti also shared a video, posting, “Ain loss a crush since High School.”

The producers of Ohio State Murders announced the production will play its final performance on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The critically acclaimed production starring Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald made history as the Broadway debut of 91-year-old playwright Adrienne Kennedy as well as the inaugural production of the renamed James Earl Jones Theatre. Tony Award winner Kenny Leon is the director. The play revolves around writer Suzanne Alexander (Audra McDonald) returning to her alma mater as a guest speaker, in which she explores the violence in her works, a dark mystery unravels.

Rapper Theophilus London has been found safe, one week after his family reported that he had gone missing in Los Angeles, reports People. The Trinidad and Tobago native’s family filed an official missing person report last month. On Jan. 4, London’s cousin Mikhail Noel posted on Instagram, “Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”