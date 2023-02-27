Go With The Flo

During a television exclusive on SHERRI, Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart made an exciting announcement and surprised their good friend Sherri Shepherd by telling her they are pregnant. The two opened up about the hardships they’ve faced during their fertility journey and also explained why Da Brat is the one to carry the baby.

Dupart told Sherri, “We are 18 weeks, which is five months.” Da Brat told Sherri they shared the news with her first because “we love you, and we wouldn’t do it anywhere else. You’re genuine. There are a lot of fake people in Hollywood. You keep it 100 all the time. I can talk to you about anything. I appreciate you, I love you and we wouldn’t do it anywhere else.”

On Feb. 11, Northwestern Mutual hosted its “Community Conversations” brunch, cocktails and panel conversation, to discuss ways to close the racial wealth gap. The event was held at Ginny’s Supper Club at the Red Rooster in the heart of New York City’s Harlem. The Q&A featured experts, each from respected backgrounds in either business or real estate, a discussion about building generational wealth, financial advice and more. The event kicked off with a cocktail hour to enjoy mingling and live music from The Rakiem Walker Project. Northwestern Mutual’s Vice President of Distribution Performance, Ken Adams, provided opening remarks and an overview of their mission for the gathering. Notable attendees also included Miss New York USA 2020, Chelsea Miller and philanthropist Andreia Gibau.

Academy Award nominated actress/Grammy winning raptress Queen Latifah hosted the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 from Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The awards show was aired on several networks including BET, BET Her, CBS, MTV, VH1 and TV Land, reports UPI.

Said Queen Latifah in a statement, “It’s an honor to host the 54th NAACP Image Awards, especially in the year we are celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. This is a night to celebrate Black excellence and Black contribution to our industry and beyond. Celebrating one another, lifting each other up and you know we’ll have fun during it.” Award presenters included Taye Diggs, Brian White, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya and Morris Chestnut.

According to Variety, Don Lemon returned to “CNN This Morning” on Feb. 22 after being absent from the morning show for three broadcasts in a row, following multiple protests around the cable network and social media – over comments he made about the age women are when they are in their prime.