Grenada Ex-Teachers honor outstanding three

In ushering in the New Year, the Brooklyn-based Grenada American Ex-Teachers Association, Inc. honored three outstanding members of the Caribbean community at a gala affair at Africa House on Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn.

The group, which is celebrating 32 years of dedicated service to the community, bestowed awards, in the wee hours on New Year’s Day, on Jennifer Viechweg-Horsford, Stephanie Gabriel and Junior George.

Viechweg-Horsford, a “proud member” of Grenada Ex-Teachers Association, Inc., is also a former public servant with the Government of Grenada, holding positions as high school teacher/athletic director, guidance counsellor and social worker.

In addition, she held assignments with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Youth.

During her tenure as senior public servant and youth ambassador, she undertook numerous high-level delegations, representing her home country in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, North America and throughout the Caribbean.

Viechweg-Horsford has been a resident of Brooklyn since 2009 and has cemented herself in the Canarsie neighborhood in Brooklyn, serving as constituent and community coordinator for State Sen. Roxanne J. Persaud, the Guyanese-born representative for the 19th Senate District.

She is a graduate of the NYPD Citizen Police Academy, which she said she attended “so as to better understand, assist and educate the constituents” of her community.

Since 2010, she has been a member of Holy Family Church in Canarsie, where she has served as the coordinator of the Youth Group and as a member of many committees.

“This recognition came as a complete surprise,” Viechweg-Horsford told Caribbean Life Sunday night about the honor from the Grenada Ex-Teachers Association, Inc. “I was so focused on giving back – taking direct action with the young people to address the littering in the community and also mobilizing others to act on climate.

“The award itself is very beautiful, and this recognition brought my family and friends together,” she added. “It was great for them to see that the support they give to me is invaluable.”

Glenda Mason-Francis, O.B.E. a retired principal at the Grenada Anglican High School (AHS), extended “heartfelt congratulations” to Viechweg-Horsford.

“As I have been saying to my students, there are two professions where you deal with peoples’ lives-education and medicine,” she said. “You give them then life or you kill them. Peoples’ lives are in your hands.

“When you recall the initials AHS-The Anglican High School, your alma mater, we remember they are synonymous with the Always High Standards you have emulated throughout your career,” Mason-Francis told Viechweg-Horsford.

Gabriel, who migrated from Grenada at 20, said she continued her pursuit of higher education at Brooklyn’s Medgar Evers College (MEC).

While at MEC, she said she joined the Student Government, Debating Team, and was and a member of The National Association of Black Accounts.

It was the influences of those organizations that Gabriel said she learned the importance of community, gratitude, philanthropy and humanitarianism.

After graduating with a BA in business administration, she said she followed her passion and became involved with numerous community organizations in Brooklyn, including CAMBA, 92nd Street Block Association and Kingsbrook Children’s Hospital.

Gabriel said she is “always eager to be of service and to support organizations” in her community.

She said the Grenadian American Ex-Teachers Association, Inc. is one of those organizations. She said she has served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the group’s Beauty Pageant – “a platform that empowers young women and adults.”

Gabriel has been employed with New York City Department of Social Services for the last 30 years, and also works with the city’s Board Of Elections.

Gabriel said she is “an active member” of The Holy Family Church in Canarsie.

George said he has been “a household name in the Caribbean media fraternity dating back to over 25 years.”

He said his introduction to media came as a child growing up in the small village of Richmond, St. Andrew, Grenada.

George said his aspiration has “always been to change the world through the lens of television and media.”

After graduating from college, George said he began on his media journey by starting a production company with his brother, Johnnie George, and a group of friends.

He said he started there as an editor and camera operator, later becoming the host of the show.

“That was the start of TimePlus Beats TV that soon became one of the most watched programs in the New York Tri-State area” and later in his home country of Grenada,” George said.

He said his knowledge of both behind the scene and camera work advanced him to step out on his own years later after the closure of TimePlus Beats and the separation of the other owners of the company.

George said Total Caribbean Network (TCN) then emerged with the intention of bringing the media and the entertainment landscape closer together.

He said TCN platform “pioneered and gave global audience to many local programming and local networks,” such as GBN, MTV and the government services.

“The emergence of TCNplus+ IPTV box with over 35 local and international channels was a game changer and brought these Caribbean programming into the living rooms of many in the Diaspora,” George said. “The IPTV box was sold far and wide and, at one point, reached a total of over 6,000 households with 100 percent Caribbean content and programming, local off-air channels and movies.”

After years of successful programming, George said that venture was forced to discontinue “due to a Supreme Court ruling that forced an important partner out of business.”

George said his resilience then led him to develop an instructional schooling curriculum that was adapted by rideshare giant, UBER.

George, as the founder, became one of the main instructors and Project 5 Starr.

“This venture and partnership, with a multi-million-dollar company as UBER helped over 25,000 drivers adapt and understand the importance of great customer service and how to use it to improve performance in the field,” George said.

He said “this very successful venture went on for four years. During this time Mr. George started his third big media venture called Ridealong Live.

“The concept of Ridealong Live is to create a safe space and listening ear for persons to share their stories and get assistance,” said George, stating that, to date, the platform has grown to over 85,000 followers on Facebook, and over 75,000 on YouTube, including a large following on all other media platforms including TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

George also said that the platform has seen over 25 million viewers during its short five-year history.

Cecily Mason, president of the Grenadian-American Ex-Teachers Association, Inc. said the group welcomes “ideas and inspiration from the Diaspora to maintain the high standards we hold in the community.

“We hope to continue to serve a society that provides opportunities for all people, regardless of age, gender or political affiliations, to enhance their skills and to take on new challenges,” she said.

“As we turn the calendar, let us try to eliminate crime, rape, poverty, inflammable rhetoric, hate, fear and insecurities,” Mason added. “Let us be contributors to personal and global development, greater prospects and builders of world peace for all mankind.”