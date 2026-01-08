Grenada pushes back against US advisory

Viewing the US’s latest travel advisory against the country as suspicious, Grenada’s government has pushed back hard against the missive, telling the travel and tourism industry that the island is one of the safest places to visit in the hemisphere.

The reaction followed a surprising advisory from the State Department this week in which it warned visitors that “violent crime can occur anywhere in Grenada. American citizens in Grenada have been victims of armed robbery, assault, burglary, and rape. In some cases, American citizens have been killed. Police response times are not as fast as one may expect in the United States,” the advisory stated. The advisory even suggested that Americans should “buy travel insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancellation coverage. Keep a low profile.”

Moving swiftly to counter any potential harm to the lifeline tourism industry and the country’s image in general, the administration of Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell quickly defended the tri-island state, with Petite Martinique and Carriacou citing the presence of thousands of Americans in the country.

“Grenada has long been home to a significant and vibrant population of U.S. citizens, many of whom live, work, study, and invest in our tri-island state. These individuals are valued members of our communities and benefit from the same security protections and public services as all nationals and residents. Their presence is a testament to the confidence placed in Grenada’s quality of life, safety, and governance, and historical people-to-people ties with the U.S. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of visitors travel to Grenada annually, enjoying our renowned hospitality, rich culture, and world-class tourism offerings.”

In pointing to the presence of thousands of Americans, the Cabinet appears to be reminding the international community that the U.S.-controlled St. George’s University is based there, offering dozens of graduate and undergraduate courses to thousands of students, many of them white Americans.

“Grenada consistently ranks among the safest countries in the region, with an exceptionally low crime rate — approximately 4 incidents per 100,000 people. This reflects the nation’s strong commitment to public safety, proactive policing, and community engagement. Visitors and residents alike enjoy a secure environment that supports Grenada’s reputation as a peaceful and welcoming destination,” the government statement noted.

The advisory has come at a time when the Trump administration appears to be using various tactics to eke out concessions and deals from governments mostly in the Eastern Caribbean. This follows, for example, last month’s suspension of travel privileges to nations of Antigua and Dominica from January. It has also come in the midst of negotiations between several CARICOM countries and the US relating to these nations accepting people being deported for various reasons, including asylum rejections, visa overstays and other infringements.

There have also been requests from Washington to some member nations to allow the US military to set up radar and other facilities on their soil, triggering criticism from political parties and civil society groups.

Grenadian authorities are, however, maintaining that the island is safe and welcoming to visitors globally.

“As a premier tourism destination, Grenada remains fully committed to providing a secure, enjoyable, and enriching experience for travelers. Our tourism sector operates under robust safety protocols, and our communities are known for their warmth, friendliness, and respect for visitors. These qualities have earned Grenada its reputation as a destination where travelers feel safe, welcomed and genuinely at home.”