Grenada Tourism Authority celebrates at Christmas appreciation dinner

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) held their annual appreciation dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Allora restaurant in New York City. It was a festive evening of laughter, excitement, prizes, and good food.

The successful organization that has instituted itself as Pure Grenada, the spice of the Caribbean, has marketed itself as an extravagant destination that offers lavish lifestyle and authenticity.

Moreover, it is Grenada’s largest foreign exchange earner. The evening was to commemorate the dedicated work of booking agents, hotel representatives, Grenada specialists, tour operators and travel agents. The individuals in this category have shown loyalty to Grenada and have sent business there.

Randall Dolland, the chairman of the Grenada Tourism Authority, stated during his speech that “61% of tourism that comes to Grenada comes from the United States, specifically from New York City.”

“There is no doubt that the U.S. market has been a trailblazer and it is good for business. As most of the people of Grenada make their living from tourism,” added Chief Executive Officer Petra Roach. “It is our goal to empower them and provide them with opportunities. In addition to bringing business to Grenada, we are also creating jobs. The year was very successful for us. There were a lot of sales. It generated a lot of revenue. Thank you all for bringing so much business.”

“The Chairman, CEO, Shanai and I would like to thank you for being part of our Appreciation Dinner,” Christine Noel-Horsford Director of Sales said. “The US represents almost 61% of Grenada’s market share, making it the number one market for Grenada. We had an amazing year, and the prospects for 2023 look bright for the destination.”

The event continued with an award ceremony at which several travel agents, sales directors, and others received gifts, prizes, and accolades.

Overall, it was refreshing and joyful to see the works and the skills of these wonderful talented individuals being celebrated and appreciated. As Grenada Tourism Authority wouldn’t sustain itself without the commitment and the dedication of their team.