Guatemala run, Bonaire home match head up March CNL moments

The March window of games in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) is done and dusted, leaving a number of great moments across League A, League B and League C, according to CONCACAF.

Here are some of the best moments from the final matchdays of the CNL’s group stage.

History for Panama and Canada

CONCACAF said om March 31 that both Panama and Canada made history by punching their ticket to the CNL Finals thanks to first-place finishes in their respective groups.

“Panama will attempt to win their first ever Concacaf crown at the national team level, while Canada will be seeking their first trophy since lifting the Gold Cup in 2000,” it said. “One of them will get a chance to do it in the Final, as the Canaleros will face the Canadians in the CNL Finals semifinals.”

USA, Mexico fend off challenges to reach CNL Finals

CONCACAF said the United States and Mexico are back in the CNL Finals for a second time, but it was not easy, as a pair of challengers pushed them to the limit.

“El Salvador proved a tough foe for the reigning CNL champions in Group D of League A with a 0-0 draw in San Salvador and then a narrow 1-0 home win in Orlando,” it said. “Mexico had an equally difficult time in Group A of League A with Jamaica. A 1-1 draw in Kingston was followed by a 2-2 draw at home in the Estadio Azteca.

“In the end though, both the U.S. and Mexico emerged as group winners, but these hotly contested games in the group stage will make each side battle-tested for their CNL Finals semifinal,” CONCACAF added.

Guatemala become first team to go from League C to League A

CONCACAF said Luis Fernando Tena has big goals for his Guatemala team, and Los Chapines were able to cross one of them off the list on Tuesday night.

After a tough win on the road in Belize earlier in the window, Guatemala was at the Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores facing French Guiana with promotion on the line, according to CONCACAF.

It said goals from Rubio Rubin, Marlon Sequen, Nicolas Samayoa and Jorge Aparicio powered Guatemala to promotion.

With their spot in League A, CONCACAF said they become the first team to move from League C to the top rung of the competition in consecutive tournaments.



Cuba cap five-match winning run with Gold Cup spot

After relegation in the initial edition of the CNL and a 2-1 loss to Guadeloupe to open this edition of the tournament, CONCACAF said Cuba fans can be forgiven for being a little worried back in June. But the Leones del Caribe responded by running off five wins in a row, conceding just two more goals in the rest of the tournament en route to 15 points.

“That sum put them atop Group A and earned a place in the Gold Cup as well as a place back in League A where a ticket to the 2024 Copa América also will be disputed,” CONCACAF said.

In the March window, it said a Maikel Reyes goal in the third minute helped left the team to victory at the Wildey Turf in Barbados, while a home goal from Yasniel Matos gave Cuba a 1-0 edge over Guadeloupe.

Bonaire play first ever home game

CONCACAF said it was a historic day at the Stadion Antonio Trenidat in Rincon, Bonaire, on Tuesday night.

“Bonaire fans got to see their team on home soil for the first time ever in a competitive match,” it said. “The pre-match excitement had not even begun to subside when Bonaire took the lead in just the second minute. Guillermo Montero launched a rocket of a free kick from well outside the penalty area past Turks and Caicos Islands GK Sebastian Turbyfield and into the back of the net, sending the home crowd into a joyous frenzy.”

Perfection for Puerto Rico, St. Lucia

CONCACAF said out of all the teams in the CNL only two were able to finish the entire campaign without a single blemish on their record: Puerto Rico and St. Lucia.

“The Boricuas posted four wins in four games in Group D of League C, ending the group stage with a whopping 17 goals scored and only two conceded,” CONCACAF said. “ST. Lucia were just as effective in winning all four of their contests in Group C, tallying eight goals and conceding just two.

“The two nations will hope these excellent performances carry into June’s Gold Cup Prelims,” it added.