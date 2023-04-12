Hope joins Yorkshire for stint of County Championship

West Indies batsman, Shai Hope has joined Yorkshire for a three-match stint as their overseas player for the start of the English County Championship, according to Windiescricket.com.

It said on April 6 that Hope has been picked in the starting XI for the opening fixture against Leicestershire at Headingley.

Yorkshire Managing Director, Darren Gough hailed the signing of West Indies One-day International captain after the club made the announcement.

“He is a great signing,” Gough said. “He brings so much experience – one thing we are lacking is just a little bit of experience, so he just gives us that and comes into the squad for this first game.”

Windiescricket said Hope will have “fond memories” of Headingley, where, six years ago, he became the first player to score two hundreds in the same first-class match while playing for West Indies against hosts England. Hope scored of 147 and 118 not out, and West Indies pulled off a remarkable victory, Windiescricket said.

“We felt we needed just the one experienced face in and we went for Shai,” Gough added. “He has been playing well for West Indies in one-day matches, he has got a record of playing Test cricket – he had his two hundreds at Headingley before for the West Indies.”