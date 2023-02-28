Ingrid Lewis-Martin honored at Annual Legislative Conference

Chief Adviser of the Mayor of New York City, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award, during a networking reception at the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference organized by the New York State Association of Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, & Asian Legislatives, Inc. The conference was held in Albany, New York, from Friday, Feb. 17 through Sunday, Feb.19, 2023.

This award ceremony was conducted by Minority Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), an entity dedicated to providing business certification, support economic development and diversity inclusion. With Assembly Member Clyde Vanel, Amanda Septimo and Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as co-chairs.

The pioneer, enabler and powerhouse, Ingrid Lewis was filled with joy and excitement upon receiving her award. She was recently named as one of the most prominent power players in City & State’s 2023 Black Power of Diversity 100 list published on Feb. 6, 2023.

According to City & State, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, “has stood with Eric Adams through thick and thin, from his days in the New York City Police Department, when he worked with the husband of Lewis-Martin, to his current duties as mayor of the nation’s largest city – and she says she’s not afraid to tell him the truth. Behind the scenes, Lewis-Martin advances the policy and initiatives of the mayor, whether it’s interacting with interest groups, diving into budget disputes or weighing in on major re-zoning efforts. Lewis-Martin was also ordained as a chaplain a few years ago.”

This lifetime achievement award recognizes the work and dedication Lewis Martin has brought to New York City. “We’ve seen her growth and excellence while serving as senior adviser and chief of staff to former State Senator Adams, including her work as Deputy Brooklyn Borough president,” states City & State.

The purpose of the conference was to bring together New York State residents, elected officials, policy makers and community leaders for a discussion on issues and policies that impact their districts, small businesses and the people who live in that community. In addition, to invoke ways and solutions that could be helpful in resolving these concerns. Community stakeholders, clergy and business leaders were also present. As well as honoring influential leaders and pioneers.

The conference included several workshops, a youth conference, networking events and a women’s empowerment luncheon. Including a welcome reception, a youth professional brunch and a scholarship gala dinner. It was a weekend of superlatives, bringing together our most experienced and accomplished personalities who excel in the political landscape. From Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, Letitia James, Attorney General of New York. Senator Kevin Parker, Sen. John C. Liu, Sen. Cordell Cleare, Sen. Zellnor Myrie, and Sen. Iwen Chu. In Conjointly with Council member Mercedes Narcisse and Chi A. Ossé, as well as Assembly Member Latrice M. Walker, Monique Chandler-Waterman, Manny De Los Santos, Nikki Lucas, and Al Taylor.