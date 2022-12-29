‘Jamaica Day’ declared in Connecticut for inaugural non-stop flight

Dec.15, 2022 was declared “Jamaica Day” by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, via a proclamation, as part of the celebration of an inaugural non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport in Connecticut to Montego Bay in Jamaica.

The service started on Thursday, Dec.15, fulfilling ongoing efforts to establish a nonstop service between Hartford and Jamaica.

The announcement was made on Dec. 14 at Bradley Airport in Hartford. The route will be serviced by Spirit Airlines and will operate four times pa eek. The flight brought in 160 passengers on an Airbus A320 aircraft.

“We are delighted to have Spirit Airlines’ new service from Bradley International Airport in Hartford to Montego Bay,” said Donnie Dawson, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB). Dawson and the JTB team were at the Sangsters International Airport in Montego Bay to greet passengers in Mobay.

“We are proud to have finally launched nonstop service to Montego Bay,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., executive director of the CAA at the pre-flight event launch the previous day.

“In addition to connecting our passengers to an exciting travel destination, we are proud to offer convenient connectivity for the state’s strong Jamaican population, their friends, and their relatives,” he added.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, who was on the inaugural flight, said “the new service is great for passengers, great for tourism and great for business in Jamaica and Connecticut.”

St. Ann-born, Connecticut resident Donald Brown, who was flying back home for the first time since the start of the global pandemic said: “What a great gift to receive for Christmas 2022.

“Thank God I did not have to drive to JFK in New York for 2 1/2 hour to catch a four-hour flight to Montego Bay”, he said.

Travel Consultant Janette McLean Carless, of Jammak Travel & Tours, one of 50 top performing travel specialists from the USA and Canada, who was honored at the One Love Affair travel event at Secrets Resort Hotel in MoBay said: “I am excited about the addition of the non-stop Connecticut Mobay flight. This non-stop flight is convenient and will offer new options for my clients”.

Victoria Harper, JTB’s district sales manager, Northeast, USA, said: “Finally relief! No need to endure the drive or cost to another airport.

“Everyone can now ‘come back to Jamaica’ on direct flights, four times per week from Bradley Airport,” she said. “It’s an exciting time for Jamaica’s tourism, celebrating 60 years of independence, multiple international awards and now direct flights out of Hartford, Connecticut into Montego Bay.”

Besides Marks, among those on the inaugural flight were City of Hartford Connecticut Councilwoman Shirley Surgeon, JTB’s Regional Marketing representatives Victoria Harper and Matthew Blake, and Caribbean Trade Council President Andrew Lawrence.