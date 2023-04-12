Jamaica wins 50th Carifta Games 2023

Jamaica stole the show at the 50th Carifta Games 2023 held at the Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas clinching a total of 78 medals, including 40 gold, 22 silver, and 16 bronze medals. Among the six teams that won double-digit medals were the host nation The Bahamas, and regional rival Trinidad and Tobago.



The Bahamas finished second with a total of 46 medals – 10 golds, 13 silvers, and 23 bronzes – after the three-day Carifta Games. Trinidad and Tobago secured 25 medals in total – 9 golds, 10 silvers, and 12 bronzes.

At the end of Day Two, on Sunday, of the 50th Carifta Games 2023 in The Bahamas, Jamaica had already amassed a total of 51 medals, according to World-Track.org.

“The regional powerhouse finished the day with an impressive tally of 51 medals, putting them far ahead of the competition on Monday’s third and final day of action,” said World-Track on Monday.

On the girls’ side, it said Jamaica secured a total of 24 medals, including 13 gold, seven silver and four bronze, while the boys’ team achieved 27 medals, including 12 gold, eight silver and seven bronze at the end of Sunday’s second day of competition.

Meanwhile, World-Track said the host nation, The Bahamas, closed out the second day with a total of 32 medals, consisting of seven golds, nine silvers and 16 bronzes, while Trinidad and Tobago follows with 21 medals, including six golds, six silvers, and nine bronze medals.

St. Kitts and Nevis with 12 medals, consisting of five golds, four silvers and three bronzes, and Grenada, which secured a total of eight medals, closing out the second day with two golds, three silvers and three bronzes, completed the top five in the 50th Carifta Games 2023 medal count standings on Day Two, World-Track said.

“The 50th Carifta Games 2023 have been nothing short of spectacular so far over the opening two days at the Thomas Robinson National Stadium, with athletes from across the Caribbean providing lots of entertainment with some amazing performances,” it said. “The competition promises to get even more intense as it heads into its third day.”

World-Track gave a break-down of the 50th Carifta Games 2023 Complete Medal Table Standings on Day 3.

Jamaica (78 medals: 40 Gold, 22 Silver, 16 Bronze); The Bahamas (46 medals: 10 Gold, 13 Silver, 23 Bronze); Trinidad and Tobago (31 medals: 9 Gold, 10 Silver, 12 Silver); Saint Kitts and Nevis (11 medals: 5 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze);Barbados (10 medals: 2 Gold, 6 Silver, 2 Bronze); Grenada (10 medals: 2 Gold, 4 Silver, 4 Bronze); Guyana (8 medals: 3 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze); US Virgin Islands ( 3 medals: 3 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze); Guadeloupe (6 medals: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze); Saint Lucia (8 medals: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 2 Bronze); Cayman Islands (3 medals: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze); Belize (2 medals: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze); British Virgin Islands (3 medals: 0 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze); Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3 medals: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze); Antigua and Barbuda (2 medals: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze); Turks and Caicos (3 medals: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze); Martinique (4 medals: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 2 Bronze); Bermuda (7 medals: 0 Gold, 4 Silver, 3 Bronze); French (2 medals: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze); Curacao (2 medals: 0 Gold, 1, Silver, 1 Bronze); Haiti (2 medals: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze).