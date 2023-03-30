Jamaican singer Marion Hall: ‘I’m Doing Better’

Jamaican singer Marion Hall is doing better than ever and setting the record straight with her latest single, “I’m Doing Better.”

The track, released by Downsound Records and produced by three-time GRAMMY award-winning industry veterans Gramps Morgan and Shannon Sanders, is “Marion’s way of letting the world know she feels great,” according to Sarah Freiseis, of the Brooklyn-based entertainment publicity company PlaybookMG.

The new song is now available on all major streaming platforms.

“Music lovers are in for a real treat when they hear this song,” Freiseis told Caribbean Life on Monday. “The catchy tune is an anthem for the underdogs.

“Marion shares her captivating journey, as she sings her heart out and celebrates the highs of being alive,” she added.

Freiseis said “I’m Doing Better” is a testament to Marion Hall’s “resilience, strength and determination – a message we all need.

“Get ready for a unique blend of gospel, R&B, soul, rap, rock, and dancehall,” she said. “It’s time to celebrate the artist’s incredible talent and infectious spirit.”

The renowned international singer Marion rose to fame as Lady Saw and has been making waves across the music industry ever since.

A music video for “I’m Doing Better” is currently in the works, and Marion is set to perform live at high-profile events in the coming months, including Reggae SumFest in Jamaica, Freiseis said.

She said Marion is also known for embracing her Christian faith in all aspects of her life – “an inspiring example of hope and perseverance that resonates throughout her work.”

“’I’m Doing Better’ will move you to your core and make you feel alive,” Freiseis said.

