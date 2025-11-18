Lions and Leos bring holiday cheer with pre-Thanksgiving pie donation

Members and officers of the First Responders Lions and Leos clubs pose for a photo in Liberty Bible Fellowship Church lobby, after prayers. They distributed pre-Thanksgiving pies to worshipers on Nov. 17, 2025.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, after the morning devotion at Liberty Bible Fellowship Church in Richmond Hill, Queens, worshipers received pre-Thanksgiving pies and holiday trimmings in the church’s lobby area, courtesy of the distribution event by the First Responders Lions and Leo Clubs.

The event also gifted 50 books by New York’s youngest published author, Anaya Willabus, to the youth in attendance.

Organization founders NYPD Lieutenant Winston Willabus and his wife, Dimple Willabus, joined the delegation along with NYPD 106th Precinct Commanding Officer Captain Mario Deras, Community Affairs Officer Detective Jaffe, and other NYPD members.

Dimple Willabus said this is the third consecutive year the First Responders Lions and Leo Clubs have partnered with New York City houses of worship to host community events. A main goal is to bridge the gap between first responders and communities, shifting perceptions by creating positive engagement.

She also noted that the First Responders Lions Club prioritizes supporting families in need, especially during the holiday season.

“Food insecurity continues to plague our communities, and as an organization, whatever little we can do to help put food on families’ tables and smiles on their faces, we are proud to support,” said President Dimple Willabus.