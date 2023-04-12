MAN OF ACTION

West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach returned to action on April 6, as he turned out for Surrey against Lancashire in the English County Championship at Old Trafford, reports Windiescricket.org.

“For Roach, this will be a resumption of his fruitful relationship at the storied club and will also be part of his preparations for the West Indies International Home Series against India later this year,” it said.

But before leaving his home in Barbados, Windiescricket said Roach was the special guest at a function hosted by the Cricket Legends of Barbados (CLOBI).

During the event, Windiecricket said Roach was lauded by fast bowling greats Sir Wes Hall and Joel Garner.

He was also presented with a plague to mark his performances for West Indies in Test Cricket, Windiescricket said.

It said Roach currently has 261 wickets in 77 Test matches – placing him fifth on the West Indies all-time list of wicket-takers.

He told the audience his main goal was to stay fit and healthy, and help the team win Test matches, Windiescricket said, adding that one of his overall goals is to reach the 300-landmark.

“It is an honor to be listed among some of the greatest men who played the game and who paved the way for me and others to follow in their footsteps,” Roach said. “These great fast bowlers, like Sir Wes and Mr. Garner, are icons of the game and highly respected all around the world.

“I would say I’m quite fortunate … they have always offered good advice, and I’m delighted to have them here to share in this special moment,” Roach added. “When I first started back in 2009, I was a fast bowler and that was when I was at my peak with speed and aggression.

“Over the years I slowed down, but I worked on the art of seam and swing bowler, and learned other skills which have brough me to this point,” he continued. “I cherish and value my time playing for West Indies. It my dream job, and I give it everything every day I walk on the field.

“I never wanted to limit myself, and, now at 261 and at age 34, I believe I still have a lot left in me and a lot to offer West Indies,” Roach said.