Ochoa, Pulisic, Davies among CONCACAF World Cup Best XI

CONCACAF said on Dec. 19 that, for many players from CONCACAF’S four representatives at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, it was a tournament they will never forget.

However, CONCACAF said these were the players that stood out the most at their respective position.

GK Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico – “There is just something about the FIFA World Cup that brings out the very best in Ochoa. Mexico’s gilded shot-stopper opened the tournament with a clean sheet against Poland in which he saved a penalty from star Polish FW Robert Lewandowski. Ochoa finished the tournament six saves in Mexico’s three matches,” CONCACAF said.

DF Tim Ream, United States – “On a team with so many young players, the 35-year-old Ream was a calm veteran presence on the U.S. back line. Ream played 404 minutes and had two ball recoveries, along with completing 90 percent of his passes,” CONCACAF said.

DF Cesar Montes, Mexico – “The Monterrey man stood out in Mexico’s defense with two ball recoveries and an assist, while also completing 88 percent of his passes,” CONCACAF said.

DF Keysher Fuller, Costa Rica – “Fuller was at the right place at the right time in Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Japan, as he took a pass from Yelstin Tejeda and scored. Fuller also had two ball recoveries and took three shots,” CONCACAF said.

MF Tyler Adams, United States – “Adams was an absolute workhorse in the U.S. midfield, as he played in every single minute of action. Adams finished the tournament with five ball recoveries and 92 percent of passes completed,” CONCACAF said.

MF Yeltsin Tejeda, Costa Rica – “The Ticos midfielder stood out at Qatar 2022 with the assist on Keysher Fuller’s winning goal against a Japan and then had a goal of his own to pull Costa Rica level 1-1 in the second half in their group stage finale versus Germany. Tejeda did a solid job in defense, too, with three ball recoveries,” CONCACAF said.

MF Luis Chavez, Mexico – “Chavez had one of the highlight moments at Qatar 2022 with his ‘golazo’ in Mexico’s 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia. His left-footed free kick went down as the most powerful shot of the tournament at 121.6km/h. The Pachuca man took nine shots and had one ball recovery,” CONCACAF said.

MF Alphonso Davies, Canada – “The 22-year-old Davies will forever live in Canada Soccer lore after scoring the first ever goal for Canada at a Senior Men’s World Cup when he thumped home a header just 62 seconds into Canada’s match with Croatia,” CONCACAF said.

FW Christian Pulisic, United States – “Pulisic led the way for the U.S. with a goal and two assists on top of nine shots taken. Pulisic’s score came in the 1-0 victory over Iran to close Group B, while he served up the assists on the other two U.S. goals during the tournament,” CONCACAF said.

FW Timothy Weah, United States – “Weah scored the U.S. goal in the team’s opening 1-1 draw versus Wales and would finish the tournament with five shots. Weah is one of the few players to have scored in a FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup, FIFA Under-20 Men’s World Cup and a FIFA Senior Men’s World Cup,” CONCACAF said.

FW Tajon Buchanan, Canada – “The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Young Player Award winner had the assist on Alphonso Davies’ historical goal for Canada and would finish the tournament having completed 73 percent of his passes.”