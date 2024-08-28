Play Mas – witness ‘The Evolution’

Branches, Beck and Mango Tree Productions combine in portraying “A Touch of Class.”

New York Carnival Week has begun in Brooklyn, starting on Thursday, Aug. 29 and culminating on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2.

The West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), organizer of the gigantic carnival, celebrates 57 years of Caribbean culture, cuisine, programs, contribution, mas, steel band music and much more.

Festivities kick off at the Brooklyn Museum Grounds (parking lot) and culminates on Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, described as “Caribbean Cultural Row” for New York Carnival Parade, complete with live television broadcast.

Parade Grand Marshals include: Hazra Ali, Caribbean community catalyst; Jonquel Jones, New York Liberty; Beverly Ramsey-Moore, president Pan Trinbago; Dennis Francis, president of the United Nations General Assembly; Aaron “Voice” St. Louis, soca artist; Phil Taitt – WABC Eyewitness News reporter; Dr. Adrenia Burgis, Community catalyst; and Glenn Turbull, president D’Midas Foundation/International.

Junior Grand Marshals include: Khalisa Kimoi Gairy-Bartholomew; Andreas Hardwood; Hudson Holmes; and Aliyah Mathis.

With much pageantry and fanfare, WIADCA, on Aug. 15, actually launched its 57th New York Carnival Week at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.

The elaborate ceremony, held under the theme, “The Evolution,” featured, among others, presentations from senior and junior masquerade bands, dance performances, cultural presentations and speeches by local elected officials.

WIADCA also presented its advisory board, with new chairman Andrew Maloney, a Vincentian-born attorney.

City Council Members Crystal Hudson, who traces her roots to Jamaica, and Haitian-born Rita Joseph, representatives for the 35th and 40th Council District, respectively, appeared together.

“We’re here to support the carnival,” declared Hudson, noting that the carnival parade on Eastern Parkway runs through her district in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. “We’re going to mash it up!”

WIADCA said the carnival week is “powered by cultural partners” – Brooklyn Museum, US Mas Bands Association, US Steelband Association, several local Carnival presenters, Black Star Entertainment, Gemini Productions/One Fete, Jay Upscale and more.

The carnival group also said the spectacle is supported in part by the City and State of New York, a host of elected officials, and corporate and media partners.

Festivities begin at the Brooklyn Museum Grounds on Aug. 29 and culminate on Eastern Parkway on Labor Day Monday with the extravagant parade.

The line-up features: Aug. 29: Vibez w/Voicey the Graduation Tour by BlackStar Entertainment | 4 p.m., featuring Kerwin Dubois, Nadia Batson, Ding Dong, Skinny Fabulous, Adam O, GBM Nutron, Boizie, Wadicks, Lyrikal, Ravi B, Mical Teja, Nylah Blackman, Pumpa, V’GHN, Jadel, Asa Banton, Rane Blackman and more.

Aug. 30: Socafest by One Fete/Gemini Productions | 7 p.m., featuring Patrice Roberts, Mical Teja, Farmer Nappy, Christopher Martin, Nigy Boy, Pumpa, Raymond Ramnarine, Tallpree, Mr. Killa, Terra D Governor & A Team Band.

Aug. 31: Youth Fest | Junior Carnival Parade | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: “Watch as our youth celebrate Caribbean heritage through their carnival regalia, depicting many characters and themes,” WIADCA said.

“Live entertainment provides an end of summer Caribbean talent showcase with the first-time inclusion of ‘Youth Fest 2024’ highlighting live performances by emerging talent,” it added.

New York Panorama 2024 | 7: p.m. – 3 a.m.: “Featuring the sweet sounds of steel, watch as NY Panorama 2023 Champs, Metro Steel Orchestra, defend their title against some of New York’s renowned orchestra’s like Despers USA, Metro Steel Orchestra, Steel Sensation, Pan in Motion, Eruption Steel Orchestra, Harmony Steel Orchestra, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra, D’Radoes, Pan Alley and Philadelphia Pan Stars,” WIADCA said.

Sept. 1: Sizzla Kolonji, YG Marley, Spragga Benz w/Jay Upscale Entertainment | 3pm

Reggae vibes all night long.

Sept. 2: | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – New York Carnival Parade 2024 – The Evolution – presented by WIADCA and NY Carnival Bandleaders.

WIADCA said they “present an array of costumed masterpieces, celebrating all Caribbean cultures, music, delicious food and more led by our esteemed elected officials, cultural partners, sponsors and our beautiful Caribbean community members.”

Participating Adult Bands include: Sesame Carnival, Antoine International, Branches Mas’, Suga Candy Mas’, Big Boy Productions, Sky Maxx Mas’, D’Midas International NY, 1199SEIU Mas’ and more.