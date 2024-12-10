Resorts World NYC celebrates 13 years with holiday festivities and community outreach

Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East, and Michelle Stoddart, Senior Vice President of Community Development and Public Affairs at Resorts World New York City, at the holiday tree lighting ceremony.

Sign up for our Caribbean Life email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) marked its 13th anniversary with its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony, featuring a 40-foot Christmas tree, Menorah, and Kwanzaa candles. The event highlighted the evolution of RWNYC from a casino into a full-fledged entertainment destination, complete with a hotel, diverse dining options, and community-focused initiatives.

Michelle Stoddart, senior vice president of Community Development and Public Affairs at RWNYC, reflected on her tenure with the company. “We’ve grown tremendously, and it’s fulfilling to see how we’ve embraced the community and contributed to its development,” she said.

The ceremony included live caroling, visits from Santa Claus, and festive treats such as hot chocolate and cookies. Local officials and community board members joined the festivities, which also served as the kickoff for RWNYC’s “13 Days of Christmas.”

This milestone campaign features partnerships with local organizations, including toy distributions with the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens, support for the Jamaica YMCA, and sponsorship of the Winter Wonderland at Roy Wilkins Park, which opened on Dec. 7.

“Our goal is to bring holiday joy to those we serve,” Stoddart said. “From fulfilling children’s wish lists to sponsoring community events, we’re committed to making a meaningful impact.”

In addition to its holiday programming, RWNYC recently spearheaded Thanksgiving outreach efforts. Partnering with Chef JJ Johnson, Jamaica Hospital, and ReThink Food, RWNYC distributed over 4,000 hot meals and 30 turkeys to underserved families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County.

“This is a special time of year, and we’re grateful to celebrate with the community that has supported us for 13 years,” said Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, which oversees RWNYC. “Our holiday programming reflects our commitment to bringing people together and showing appreciation for their support.”

DeSalvio and Santa Claus ceremonially switched on the tree’s lights during the tree lighting, officially launching the season’s festivities.

RWNYC continues establishing itself as a cornerstone of the Queens community, blending entertainment, philanthropy, and seasonal celebrations.

As New York City’s only casino hotel, RWNYC offers a comprehensive gaming, dining, and entertainment experience. Its 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport hotel, diverse dining options, and long-standing community investments underscore its vital role in the city’s cultural and economic fabric.