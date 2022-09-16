Retired Vincentian hospital administrator co-authors ‘The ABCs of Women’s Health’

Sylvia M. Barchue, a Vincentian-born retired hospital administrator and registered nurse executive, has collaborated with her friend and former co-worker Betty Gadson, a retired registered nurse, in publishing “The ABCs of Women’s Health – What Every Woman Needs to Know.”

Barchue, whose tenure at the James J. Peters Veterans Administration Medical Center in the Bronx lasted 37 ½ years, told Caribbean Life exclusively that the urgency to co-author the book “were the many challenges that women face in finding the time to take care of themselves.

“They often neglect their own health while caring for others,” said Barchue, who currently collaborates with her younger sister, Stacia Morris, a pre-eminent Vincentian-born business consultant in Norwalk, CT at TrireMIS Solutions, LLC, as partner and vice president of programs.

“In addition, due to the sandwich generation, women are caring for their children and parents, and pay either none or limited attention for self-care,” she added.

Barchue, who currently resides in Greenwich, CT, said she realized there was a need to educate females and had the notion to author a book that is “basic, easy to read and will give some guidance to women.

“Because it was to be simple, what better name than the ‘ABCs’ of something?” she asked, disclosing that, on further discussion with her younger three sisters, she decided on the title, “The ABCs of Women’s Health – What Every Woman Needs to Know.”

“The benefit of this book is to bring awareness and provide information to women as they seek answers and continue their journey towards better health,” Barchue added. “The material covered in this book will give women the basic knowledge and tools to understand their bodies better, and how to best care for themselves.

“It is a guide to determine when and where to seek attention from a professional health care provider,” she continued, urging readers to share information received from reading the book and to “be the advocate of their healthcare.”

Barchue, who previously published, also recommended that men purchase this book “for the women in their lives.”

Her earlier publication, “My Sister, My Friend, My Miracle”, told the story of the “miraculous recovery” of her sister, Auriol Sonia.

Barchue, née Morris, said she is “the proud mother” of one son, Josyl, an intellectual property attorney.

The eldest child of the late Stanley Mc Lean Morris, Sr. and Constance Morris, Barchue has four other siblings, besides Stacia and Auriol Sonia: Outstanding Vincentian soccer stars Stanley, Jr. “Luxy”, Alexander “Pete” and Desmond “Des”; and youngest sister, Sherry-Ann Morris.

In 1970, Barchue left St. Vincent and the Grenadines to pursue nursing education in London, England.

After graduating from nursing school, as a registered nurse, she completed a post graduate certificate in Critical Care Nursing and worked as a Critical Care Nurse, caring mainly for patients after open heart and brain surgery.

On relocating to the United States in 1979, Barchue said she continued in her role as a staff nurse in Critical Care, and, in 1982, joined the James J. Peters Veterans Administration Medical Center in the Bronx as a staff nurse, then head nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In 1996, Barchue said she designed a 20-bed combined unit, when all the critical care units were merged under her leadership.

She said she progressed from a head nurse to a patient care center director, then associate medical center director of clinical operations. She retired from the James J. Peters Veterans Administration Medical Center in January 2020.

Barchue has a BA in Leadership (Magda cum Laude) from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT, where she served on the Alumni Board of Directors.

She earned a MS degree in Organization and Management (Summa cum Laude) from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN.

In addition, Barchue, who holds a certificate in nursing management from Fairfield University, CT, is a graduate of the North East Healthcare Leadership Institute from the Veterans Affairs Administration, Washington, D.C., with distinction as the first Veterans Health Administration Fellow Mentor.

Barchue, who has received multiple awards and certificates, has published and collaborated on books and medical journal articles.

She said once the decision was made to write “The ABCs of Women’s Health – What Every Woman Needs to Know”, she asked Gadson to co-author, “who graciously agreed.”

Gadson, who was born and raised in rural North Carolina, has lived in New York for many years. She currently resides in White Plains, New York.

She is retired as a registered nurse, with 41 years of experience in varied Veterans Administration Medical Centers in California and New York, in multiple areas of clinical and administrative nursing.

Gadson said her career in the field of health care helped to fuel her passion for preventative and holistic medicine.

In addition to her many studies in clinical medicine, she said she developed “a keen interest in research in the area of the improvement of health through diet, nutrition, herbal, supplemental therapies and other natural practices.”

Gadson said this is her first experience as a co-author of a book.

She said she was inspired to study nursing by watching her mother care for her grandmother and other family members, and developed a passion for caring for the sick and injured.

She is “the proud mother” of a daughter, Krystal.

“Extremely easy to understand, very basic and informative,” Zinoba Kahn, MD, about “The ABCs of Women’s Health – What Every Woman Needs to Know.”

Stacia Morris said: “At this time, we need to understand our bodies, and how to care for our loved ones.”

Dr. Bindu Raju said while “The ABCs of Women’s Health” is “helpful,” “I also hope it gives the courage to go to and to trust your healthcare provider, because we DO understand.”

The book is available for purchasing from both authors, who will gladly autograph a copy, or on Amazon at: ABC’s of Women’s Health: What Every Woman Needs To Know: Barchue, Sylvia M, Gadson, Betty L: 9780982076705: Amazon.com: Books

The authors can also be reached at: [email protected] or 203-536-4918 (Barchue); or [email protected] or 914-260-8153 (Gadson).