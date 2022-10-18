‘Scorcha’, ‘Some Kinda Madness’ now out

Sean Paul’s “Scorcha” and Tanya Stephens’ “Some Kinda Madness” are now out at VP Records in Jamaica, Queens.

Primed for a massive summer, multi-award-winning Billboard chart-topper Sean Paul heats up 2022 with Scorcha, his eighth full-length album and Island Records debut, according to VP Records.

“The album is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Damian Marley,” it said.

“Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but 2021’s ‘Live N Livin’ set out to emphasize what’s possible when unity is the goal,” it added.

VP Records said “Some Kinda Madness” is the eighth studio album by Tanya Stephens via Tads International Record.

Produced by Tad Dawkins Jr, it features two previously released singles ”Diamonds in The Sun,” featuring Cedella Marley and Diana King, and “Fifty,” a collaboration with Patra.

VP Records said Tanya Stephens, whose real name is Vivienne Stephenson, emerged in the early 1990s with the hit song “Big Things A Gwaan.”

Later hits include “Yuh Nuh Ready fi dis Yet,” “Boom Wuck,” “Goggle,” “Freaky Type,” “Little White Lie,” “These Streets” and “What A Day.”

VP Records is located at 170-21 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432. Tel No: 718 297 5802.