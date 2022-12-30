South Brooklyn Health receives $250K in FY23 capital funding for orthopedic, ophthalmology equipment

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health announced on Thursday that it received $250,000 from New York State Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus to purchase an ultrasound unit for its orthopedic practice, which will deliver simple, fast and precise imaging of patients’ musculoskeletal system to diagnose and treat impairment of their mobility and function.

The funding will also go towards purchasing an ophthalmology biometry instrument that aids in the visualization of the eye structure, as well as equipment that will provide screening and diagnosis of eye diseases, such as retinal detachment, glaucoma, and non-eye diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and certain cancers.

“We are so grateful to Assemblywoman Frontus for her long-standing support of South Brooklyn Health and the patients we serve,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health CEO Svetlana Lipyanskaya. “This generous funding will strengthen our commitment to providing high quality and patient-centered care to patients who need and deserve state-of-the-art orthopedic and vision care. With the acquisition of this equipment, South Brooklyn Health will be able to optimally manage our patients’ health and get them on the road to recovery.”

“Acquiring brand-new diagnostic equipment for our orthopedic and ophthalmology clinical practice will enhance our providers capabilities to diagnose and treat diseases of the eye and musculoskeletal systems,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health Chief Medical Officer Terence Brady, MD. “We have an older patient population, many of whom suffer from diseases that affect these body systems. With this funding from Assemblywoman Frontus, we will be able to provide patients with the care they need to prevent harm and manage their daily functions.”

“It is an honor for me to present NYC Health + Hospitals/ South Brooklyn Health with a check for $250,000, which will allow the hospital to purchase much needed orthopedic and ophthalmology equipment,” said Haitian-American Assemblywoman Frontus.

“As a long-time Southern Brooklyn resident, I know firsthand the importance of South Brooklyn Health to the community and cannot overstate how many families rely on the facility for day-to-day care,” she added. “I am proud to know that these funds will result in state-of-the-art patient care which will have a lasting impact among families for years to come.”

“NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health’s investment in improving orthopedic and ophthalmology care for the patients of South Brooklyn Health is critical in maintaining the health and well-being of its patients. I applaud Assemblywoman Frontus for her continued support of this vital community hospital,” said Rosanne DeGennaro, chair of the South Brooklyn Health Community Advisory Board.

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health said the Division of Orthopedic Surgery is led by board-certified orthopedic surgeons, who provide a wide range of services related to patients’ mobility and function.

They treat fractures and other injuries, arthritis, sports injuries, among others. They also work closely with rehabilitation medicine and pain management to derive the best possible plan – often without the need for surgery.

However, when surgery is needed, they provide cutting-edge joint replacement, fracture fixation, soft tissue repair and arthroscopic surgery, NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health said.

Likewise, it said the Division of Ophthalmology provides care for a wide range of eye conditions including cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, strabismus and dry eye disease.

NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health said the division’s board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists are experts in comprehensive ophthalmology as well as the subspecialty departments of cornea, retina, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology and oculo-plastics.

On Oct. 6, South Brooklyn Health celebrated the future opening of the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital, marking a new era of health care services for the South Brooklyn community.

“The ceremony marked a major milestone in the extensive process to repair and protect the health care campus after sustaining significant damage from Hurricane Sandy in 2012,” said NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

It said construction of the new hospital is funded by $923 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and includes upgrades to the rest of the health care campus, including a 4-foot wall to withstand a 500-year storm and flood-resilient power, heating, cooling, and water systems.

When the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital opens in early in 2023, NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health said South Brooklyn Health will have state-of the-art operating rooms and the latest technology including computer guided navigation for joint replacement and robotic-assisted surgery.

It said patient rooms in the new hospital are private and will offer an upgraded patient experience.