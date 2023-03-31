‘STORMY’ SEAS FOR TRUMP AS HE IS INDICTED

As a grand jury in New York on Thursday indicted former US President Donald J. Trump for his alleged role in a hush money payment scheme and cover-up involving adult film star Stormy Daniels that dates back to the 2016 presidential election, Caribbean American Democratic legislators in New York say “no one is above the law.”

“Today is a sad but significant day in America’s history,” US Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told Caribbean Life Thursday night. “Our nation’s judicial system was founded upon the belief that everyone deserves due process and equal protection under the law, but no one, including a former president, is above the law.

“Mr. Trump’s indictment is a testament to the fact that every American should be treated fairly and equally under the laws of the United States,” added the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York. “As this process continues to develop, I believe the American people will see that the core values of our democracy still stand true.”

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, also told Caribbean Life: “This is not a day of triumph, except for the rule of law which governs all of us, including disgraced former presidents.

“I commend Manhattan District Attorney Bragg for courageously leading a thorough investigation to this point,” he said. “Donald Trump must be held accountable — not only for the financial charges he’s been indicted on today, but for his efforts to undermine our democracy, which are still under investigation and which still reverberate dangerously throughout our country.

“We will now undoubtedly see conservative hypocrisy, lies and dangerous rhetoric as some put not only party, but person, over the well-being of our country and the people within it,” Williams added.

“Today’s indictment is part of a process that will continue to move forward, uninhibited by the former president’s attacks or incitements to action, and unwavering in a commitment to justice for the unprecedented conduct of Donald Trump in his efforts to grab and hold onto power and relevance at the expense of any and all,” he continued.

New York State Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn, noted that, “for the first time in the history of the United States, a President (past or current) is facing criminal charges.

“We don’t take solace in this blemished record added to our great nation’s history, but we are pleased to see Donald Trump finally facing consequences for his despicable actions,” the chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party told Caribbean Life. “In our democracy, nobody is above the law, and that includes our former President Trump, who incited a deadly insurrection on our US Capitol, was impeached twice and faces multiple other lawsuits and criminal probes.

“Trump remains a dangerous threat to the core of our Democracy and the American people as he intends to run for President again,” she said. “The Brooklyn Democratic Party thanks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office for their continued work to bring Trump to justice, despite threats and protests.

“Democrats in Brooklyn – and across the nation – must counter the vile hatred of MAGA Trumpism with unity and strong leadership, as we look towards a brighter democracy and the 2024 elections,” Bichotte Hermelyn added.

In the indictment, Trump reportedly faces more than 30 counts involving business fraud.

“This evening, we contacted Mr. Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” said Bragg’s office in a statement on Thursday. “Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Trump described the indictment as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”

“I believe this witch-hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden,” he said in a statement. “The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it.

“So, our movement, and our party – united and strong – will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these crooked Democrats out of office, so we can make America great again!”