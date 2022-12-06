Sports

US late push comes up short against Netherlands

By Nelson A. King
Haji Wright of United States and Andries Noppert of Netherlands compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
DOHA, QATAR – DEC. 03: Haji Wright of United States and Andries Noppert of Netherlands compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at Khalifa International Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A late push by the United States was still too short, as its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 campaign came to an end on Saturday in a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

CONCACAF said two goals from the Dutch in the first half put the US on its heels, “but a Haji Wright goal with a quarter-hour remaining on the clock inspired hope.”

“However, in the end, the Netherlands were able to find a late insurance goal, ending the US’s time at Qatar 2022,” CONCACAF said.

“It was a bright start for the US, and Christian Pulisic nearly gave his side a lead just two minutes into the game only to be denied by Netherlands GK Andries Noppert,” it added.

CONACAAF said the game’s first goal belonged to the Dutch, as Memphis Depay “stroked in a right-footed finish off a cross from Denzel Dumfries in the 10’ to make it 1-0 to Netherlands.”

The US attempted to get back on even terms before halftime and put some pressure on the Dutch defense, “but, instead, the Netherlands were the ones who scored next, with Daley Blind sweeping in a shot just seconds before the halftime whistle for a 2-0 advantage,” CONCACAF said.

Staring at a two-goal deficit with 45 minutes to play, it said the US pushed numbers forward in hopes of pulling a goal back “and almost got a precious score in the 49’ off a corner kick when Tim Ream tried to stab home from a few yards out, but the ball was cleared off the line by the Dutch defense.”

