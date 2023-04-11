VP Kamala Harris to keynote Annual Sharpton Confab

Following a whirlwind visit to the continent of Africa, stopping in Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia and on return to America being compelled to make an un-scheduled trip to Nashville, Tennessee, Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to New York City later this week to confer with members of the nation’s largest Civil Rights organization.

The trailblazing second-in-command White House emissary is slated to arrive at the Sheraton Hotel at Times Square on April 14, where she will deliver a keynote address to members of the National Action Network during their 32nd annual convention.

The Jamaican/East-Indian identified politician is billed to speak on the third day of the confab and according to NAN founder Rev. Alfred Sharpton focus on the theme — “Dealing With A Dream Under Threat.”

Ideally, the former California senator will reference the idea Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. envisioned for a better America when he revealed to a mass gathering in 1968 “I Have A Dream.”

VP Harris will have plenty to opine on, reportedly, while in Africa’s Black Star state she retraced a sobering walk through the dungeons of Cape Coast Castle — a military fort built by the Portuguese who held captive Africans in bondage and servitude before transporting them into western slavery.

After a tour of the dismal, dark fortress, some described her demeanor as “visibly shaken.”

“We are gathering to galvanize our fight to protect democracy, so I’m excited to hear the remarks the vice president will deliver,” Sharpton said.

VP Harris is no stranger to NAN.

Last year she mingled with members at the organization’s 30th annual Triumph Awards.

Earlier this year, the vice president appeared alongside the activist preacher at the funeral of Tyre Nichols after he was beaten to death by Memphis police officers.

Her surprise return to the southern state last week demonstrated solidarity with the Tennessee Three — two of whom were expelled from the legislature for protesting gun violence.

Her NAN appearance “reflects a strong collaboration” with the ideals associated with the Harlem-based grass-roots, advocacy group.

Along with input from the second in command to President Joe Biden, at least nine other members of the Biden-Harris Administration are set to speak throughout the four-day gathering from April 12 to 15.

They include Secretaries Gina Raimondo (commerce), Pete Buttigieg (transportation), Alejandro N. Mayorkas (Homeland Security), Denis R. McDonough, (veteran affairs) and Dr. Miguel Cardona (education).

Other high ranking speakers include: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Representative to the United Nations; EPA Administrator Michael Regan; Ambassador Susan Rice, Domestic Policy Advisor and Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights.

Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump is named with the long list of influencers invited to speak.

On the first day of the confab, relatives of victimized clients are expected to provide sobering updates on the current status of their claims. Among them — Gwen Carr, mother of police choke-hold victim Eric Garner, Wanda Cooper Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arberry who was shot by racists for jogging through a white neighborhood, Allisa Findlay, sister of St. Lucian Botham Jean who was shot in his Dallas, Texas apartment by a cop who admitted to dereliction of duty, Sybrina Fulton, mother of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, Philonese and Terrance Floyd, brothers of George Floyd who was suffocated by a police officer who casually knelt on his neck until he died, Buddy McLean, father of Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis police executing a no-knock warrant and Rodney Wells and Row Nichols. parents of Tyre Nichols.

The following day, a series of panel discussions promise lively engagement with foreign nationals from Mali, Canada, Kenya, Guyana, The United Kingdom and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to discuss the topic “From Roots To Revolution: Social Justice from Africa and the Diaspora.”

Another panel will find media specialists representing The New York Daily News, WPIX-TV, Revolt Black News, MSNBC-TV and WABC-TV reporting on “Covering Threats To Democracy Through The Lens of Equity.”

And mayors of Chicago, Newark, Houston, Atlanta and New York City will compare notes on “Public Safety in Urban America.”

A “Health & Wellness” discussion as well as one devoted to “Black Mental Health: A State of Emergency” and also one devoted to empowering “Blacks for Academic Success,” adds dialogue dedicated to intergenerational citizens.

Faith-based and tech focused talk will round out the third day’s session.

The final day will highlight issues related to youths.

An award ceremony, fashion show, tribute to 50 years of hip-hop and a closeout concert at the Apollo Theater are slated to bolster the diverse calendar of events.

Celebrity guests billed include actor/director Tyler Perry, actor Hill Harper, business mogul/former basketball Olympian Earvin “Majic” Johnson and actress Kerry Washington.

“This will be a significant moment in a significant year, as we work together not only to advance civil rights but preserve those that we fought to get in the first place,” Rev. Sharpton added.

Catch You On The Inside!