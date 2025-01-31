‘Would you be my Valentine’ – events to fill the heart with love, and enjoyment

Heart shaped chocolate is made at the Jacques Torres Chocolate Heaven store for Valentine’s Day sales Feb. 13, 2008 in New York City.

The name Valentine comes from a Latin word meaning “strength.”

There are many legends about it, but it’s ultimately unclear how Valentine’s Day became associated with the tradition of exchanging the affectionate gifts and love notes that we call valentine, according to research.

On this special day, lovers, friends, and even family members will relish in the day of love, by attending events, to put a ‘sweet’ take on the occasion for a day of enjoyment.

Valentine’s Day Dance: SVG Jouvert Revellers of NYC will present, Back-In-Times Valentine’s Day dance, set for Feb. 14, at the Royal Palace, 1298 Utica Ave., Brooklyn. Doors open at 8 p.m. Ticket $50.00 with a complimentary drink.

DJs EX sound and M1 will spin the sounds. For tickets, call Claudette 347-866-9045, Joann 347-563-2954, Enisha 917-657-5574.

90s Romance: Make Manifest, an entertainment spot located at 382 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, is setting the Valentine’s mood with a nostalgic evening of 90s romance, black love, and soul, to celebrate the weekend.

The screening of “Love Jones,” a classic love story that defined a generation, and set against the backdrop of Chicago’s poetry scene, follows Darius and Nina as they navigate love, heartbreak, and the kind of chemistry that keeps pulling them together. The flick that will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 14, that celebrate lovers, and give movie fans a throwback to the 90s movie scene, is open to the public. General admission is $7.

Romantic Music: Singer and Songwriter, Eric Bellinger will light up the stage for a night filled with love, and music, at a Special Valentine’s Day Event, set for @Polygon Lounge, 299 Vandervoort, Brooklyn, on Feb. 14, at 10 p.m.

Patrons are invited to dance the night away with their special someone or meet someone new on the dance floor, for an unforgettable evening of romance and celebration.

Speed dating: Valentine’s Day Speed dating for singles 20s and 30s will be held on Feb. 14 at LoveJoys Club, 412 Troutman St., Brooklyn from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Lovers Evening: Youtopia Dream Space will host and evening for lovers on Feb. 14, from 6:45 – 10 p.m. at its 128 Jefferson Ave., Brooklyn location.

Valentine’s Day Jam: Patrons are invited to groove with their Valentine at a Valentine’s Day Jam at Time Out Market, 55 Water St., Brooklyn, on Feb. 14, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The night of live music, delicious food, and good vibes, whether spending the day with a significant other, friends, or flying solo. This event is the perfect way to spread love and enjoy great company, according to organizers.

Cruise: Lovers and Friends Cruise Valentine’s weekend will set sail for four-days from Feb. 14 – 16, from Pier 36 in NYC. The unique event specifically caters to “lovers, friends, and Family”: whether married, engaged, dating, BFFs, cousins, situationship, family, mother and daughter, or anything in between, this is a boat ride for everyone.

Antique show: A V-Day Soiree Antique Show will welcome patrons to its event on Feb. 13, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. for a love themed evening for singles and couples, at 2043 Wellwood Ave., #Suite 1 in Farmingdale.

Some of the highlights are, a live DJ spinning love songs and smooth beats all night long, sultry saxophone and bass clarinet performances, spoken-word poetry, a show-stopping doubles aerial act, and a powerful live singer bringing energy and soul.

Candle Making: A Valentine’s Day Chocolate and Candle Making Soiree, will give attendees an opportunity to craft luxurious chocolate and custom candles in a romantic, festive evening. Savoring sweet aromas, sampling of exquisite chocolate, and a celebration of love, will highlight the evening.

The Feb. 14 event will be held at 2nd Chance Candles, 30-42 14th St., Queens, from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sweetheart Soiree: Rounding up the weekend end of love, will be the Poetry Brothel NYC Sweetheart Soiree, to sweep poetry lovers off their feet with a sugar-sweet celebration of love, longing, and poetry, at the House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Brooklyn, on Feb. 12, from 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.