103-year-old Jamaican matriarch among five honored at Yesterday’s Children’s 15th Annual presentation

Seated are Yesterday’s Children honorees, from left, are Victor Mungo, Iris Porter, Joyce Bailey, Michael Young and Vitis McGuire, Standing, are Winston “Gypsy” Peters, and Senator Kevin Parker, at the 15th Annual celebration at the Golden Palace in Queens on Oct. 19, 2025.

A Caribbean diaspora community gathered on Oct. 19 to honor five elders who sacrificed so their children could prosper. A Community Salute to Yesterday’s Children, at the Golden Palace in Queens, marked the 15th year celebration with a moving tribute to elders who mentored, nurtured, and carried a lineage of resilience from the islands to the streets of New York City.

This year, each honoree was escorted by a beloved family member and stepped onto their red-carpet experience, shedding walkers and canes as they savored a once-in-a-lifetime moment, guided by a pulsating African drum procession. Among them was centenarian Iris Porter, 103, from Jamaica, escorted by Judith Palmer and James Porter, who proudly took to the spotlight, with the other honorees following suit in the care of their loved ones.

The others are: – Michael Young, 82 (Trinidad and Tobago), escorted by his daughter Maria Johnson, Joyce Bailey, 82 (Trinidad and Tobago), escorted by her brother Samuel Farrell, Victor Mungo, 89 (Trinidad and Tobago), escorted by his wife Janet Mungo, and

Vitis McGuire, 92 (Grenada), escorted by her granddaughter Wendy McGuire.

The ceremony wove together official proclamations from U.S. Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, State Senator Kevin S. Parker, and Assembly Member Brian A. Cunningham, connecting the occasion to broader civic recognition.

Although some honorees have since passed away, their memories and the gratitude they inspire remain center stage.

A special presentation segment provided guests with an intimate, center-stage moment, with each honoree seated in a decorated rocking chair as they received their flowers, both symbolic and literal.

In a personal touch, Glenda Cadogan presented each honoree with a framed portrait of their elder, photographed by Josh Tyson Fermin, accompanied by a celestial tribute: a constellation named for them, chosen to reflect the star they represent in the night sky. To further honor their stories, each honoree also received a bespoke performance tailored to their life: the nostalgic steel pan of Tyler Cohen, a soulful guitar solo by Maya Felix, an original, choreographed interpretive dance by Jacqueline Braithwaite, an original poem by Sharon Gordon, and songs by Joyce Brandon and the youth.

Before guests settled in for a Sunday Caribbean dinner, the familiar smells of kurma, tamarind balls, sugar cake, and sweet bread filled the room. The program then delivered a moment many attendees won’t soon forget. Famed Calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters capped the evening with his enduring hit, greeting the honorees with his characteristic stage presence.

He shared that he was moved to accept the invitation from Cadogan and fly from Trinidad to New York specifically for the occasion. Traveling for such a milestone, he stepped into the spotlight as if history itself were watching. He opened with a poignant take on “Pick Yourself Up”, a nod of encouragement to Cadogan and her Herculean efforts in creating the tribute inspired by his work. Gypsy followed with his enduring signature hit, “Yesterday’s Children,” which drew the audience into a shared rhythm, with many singing along. In that moment, guests reflected on their own elders and the lessons and love they’ve carried forward, weaving the past into the present with every note by performer Ryan Citron. Together, these living tributes mirrored the rhythm of each honoree’s journey.

“This is not merely a ceremony,” said Glenda Cadogan, writer and communications specialist who conceived the idea. “This is an exercise in love, honor, obedience, gratitude, and unity.” Cadogan’s vision grew from a simple yet powerful realization: many elders set aside their own dreams so that their children could become today’s high achievers. The tribute pays respect to her late parents, Irene and John Cadogan, and each year honors five elders from the Caribbean. State Senator Parker, in attendance, offered a message that echoed the evening’s theme of legacy and service:

“We owe a debt to those who built the pathways we now walk,” Parker said. “Today, we celebrate not just the past, but the responsibility we carry to uplift future generations. May this gathering remind us that unity, gratitude, and service are the keys to sustained progress in our diverse city.”

Throughout the past 15 years, Cadogan has been supported by a special group of people whom she calls Yesterday’s Children Torchbearers: Collin Winter, Shirma Cadogan, Anne Michelle Young-Holder, Gail Yvette Davis, Danella Abbey, Bianca “Nandi” Stephenson, Jaael Cudjoe, and the late Mary Bishop. Together, they have honored approximately 70 elders.

A standout moment of the evening erupted when 89-year-old honoree Victor Mungo rose to his feet and danced with Brathwaite to his favorite Gypsy calypso song, The Sinking Ship, cementing the gathering as a panorama of Caribbean pride, rooted in the past, yet looking toward a future where diaspora resilience remains the anchor of prosperity for generations to come.

The event closed with a communal vow: to honor the past while nurturing the potential of today’s children and tomorrow’s elders alike, and to live in a way that invites each guest to aspire to be “Yesterday’s Children” themselves. Attendees walked away not only inspired by history but committed to shaping the future, embodying the tradition of reverence, resilience, and hopeful ambition.