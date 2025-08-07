Award-winning SugaCandy Mas celebrates 10th anniversary on Labor Day

Award-winning SugaCandy Mas is ready for the road, so says bandleader Maxine Magdaleno, a Belizean American, who launched her band with grand fanfare on Aug. 3, to participate in the 56th West Indian American Day Carnival on Eastern Parkway.

Magdaleno was excited during an exclusive interview with Caribbean Life at the band’s official Mas Camp at 649 Rogers Ave. in Brooklyn. She noted that it will be ten years since she embarked on a journey to becoming a bandleader.

“Ten years feel like an accomplishment. This is beyond my wildest dreams. I just wanted to put a truck on the road for one year, but I didn’t expect it to blow up and blossom as big as it is now. It was a little dream to me, and now it’s a big dream, she said with a delightful glee.

Placing second in the small band category in 2024, Magdaleno is gearing up to take home another trophy in the Big Band category, depicting Genesis.

“Genesis symbolizes celebration. We are going to start over from scratch, with new masqueraders, interns, DJs, and artists. We will reset,” she added.

SugarCandy Mas will return with a massive presentation filled with glitter, confetti, and excitement. “Genesis is a celebration of new beginnings,” she reiterated.

The band caters to all shapes and sizes. The bejeweled costumes will be showcased in sections like Paradise, Fetti, and Forsithia. Masqueraders will dazzle the parkway in brilliant colors, bringing to life the exciting concept. Revelers will dance to infectious DJ music, wearing towering headpieces festooned with feathers, matched with embellished, revealing bikinis. Bodysuits are optional.

Forsithia, which will be featured in the backline, is described as vibrant yellow blooms. It is a powerful symbol of new beginnings, hope, and resilience, often associated with the arrival of spring and the renewal of life. It signifies joy, anticipation, and the promise of good fortune, making it a popular choice for celebrations. According to the band’s website, it’s also linked to prosperity and happiness in various cultures.

The creations will be etched with rhinestones, sequins, and beading and accessorized with wrist bands and leg decorations for a finished and alluring look.

She explained that the cost of creating a costume has skyrocketed over the past 10 years. Fabric, extra beading, etching, and ornamentation will raise the design cost.

Nevertheless, SugarCandy Mas is ready to dress up revelers in masterpiece designs. The cost of creations starts at $500.00. The most expensive is $1,200, depending on the embellishment and design elements.

Recurring customers will be given first preference and discounts. Special discounts on group registration and select costumes aim to attract revelers to the popular band that continues to make its mark of excellence on the parkway.

“I would love to bring home another trophy. We’ll have stiff competition this year, but I love it. It feels like Brooklyn is back on the market. After the Caribbean Life interview last year, we competed and came in second place. Of course. I would have loved to win the first prize, but I’ll take second,” she quipped.

Magdolino wants her fans to know she has matured over the past ten years. She is now married and the mother of two children, and she is also expecting another child. However, her family dynamic has not stopped her from blossoming into a creative bandleader.

She has worked with some of the most innovative designers in the industry. “I just want people to know that I’m thriving and becoming the best version of myself. Nothing is going to stop me from doing anything I want to do. I’m going to create life, create my family, and build my legacy,” said Magdolino, who was nine years old when she first set food in a mas camp.

As she celebrates a decade of releasing great bands, she hopes to launch a kiddie mas band this year and compete on Saturday, Nov. 29, along the streets of Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

To register or learn more, call 347-656-3753, click all media platforms – @sugacandymas, Tik tok: sugacandymas718.

Email; thesugacandymas@gmail.com, HTTPS://sugacandymas.carnivalist.app

www.sugacandymas.carnivallist.app