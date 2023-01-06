Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly.

The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly.

“I am extremely grateful and appreciative for the support of Speaker Carl Heastie for entrusting me to assume the leadership and duties of New York State Assembly Majority Whip,” Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, who is also chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, told Caribbean Life on Thursday.

“I am excited to continue to steadfastly serve my constituents while also further elevating our great State of New York,” added Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the predominantly Caribbean 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn.

“My focus remains relentless on advocating for the evolving needs of my constituents, while fighting for the issues affecting us, including housing, health, education, maternal care, economic development, criminal justice, safety and voting rights,” she continued. “As Majority Whip, I will relentlessly work to ensure that our esteemed legislators are united and laser-focused on aiding their constituents and uplifting all New Yorkers.”

Bichotte Hermelyn – whose district encompasses the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Ditmas Park, Flatbush, East Flatbush and Midwood – is also currently the chair of the Assembly’s Subcommittee on Oversight of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs), and chair of the Task Force on Women’s Issues.

In addition, she serves on the Committees on Housing, Government Operations, Education, Banks, Health and Higher Education.

Additionally, Bichotte Hermelyn sits on New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Domestic Violence Advisory Council and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ MWBE Task Force.

Bichotte Hermelyn has been an outspoken advocate on issues concerning immigration, education, economic development, unemployment, education reform, health care access, senior citizen centers, affordable housing, school safety, women’s and LGBTQ rights, as well as other issues affecting the quality of life in the community.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Bichotte Hermelyn is the first Haitian American woman elected in New York City, the first engineer elected to the New York State Legislature, and the first woman to chair the Majority County Party in Brooklyn.

Since she became a legislator in 2015, Bichotte Hermelyn said she has introduced over 100 pieces of legislation, 20 of which became law, and she co-sponsored over 250 others.

Bichotte Hermelyn holds an MBA from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management; an MS in electrical engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology; a BS in electrical engineering from State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo; a BS in mathematics in secondary education and a BT (Bachelor of Technology) in electrical engineering – both from Buffalo State College in New York.

She is currently attending Brooklyn Law School, expecting to receive her law degree in 2024.

# # #