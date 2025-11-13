BP Reynoso leads Jamaica Relief Drive — Donations open through Nov. 26

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, third from left, with students and personnel of BK International High School Food Pantry. The politician launched a resource drive to support Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. Essential items could be dropped off at Borough Hall until Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, on Nov. 10, launched “Brooklyn Backs Jamaica,” a resource drive aimed at supporting Jamaicans recovering from the disastrous aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

BP Reynoso told Caribbean Life that members of the public and interested organizations are encouraged to donate essential items, including baby products such as diapers and formula, hygienic products like body soap and tampons, and rescue relief items like first aid kits and gloves.

“The pain and devastation in Jamaica right now are absolutely heartbreaking. Even now, more than a week after the Hurricane hit, there are thousands of folks without a roof to call home or electricity to power their lives. It’s times like these when we must have each other’s backs, and I’m so proud to open Borough Hall’s doors as a drop-off site for essential items in partnership with the Consulate General of Jamaica and so many elected officials across Brooklyn,” said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

Hurricane Melissa was among the strongest hurricanes on record to have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, wreaking havoc across the Caribbean. Jamaica received the brunt of the damage as Hurricane Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane. It’s estimated that more than 600,000 Jamaicans have been affected, with more than 120,000 structures damaged, half of the island without power, and at least 32 dead.

The “Brooklyn Backs Jamaica” resource drive is held in partnership with the Consulate General of Jamaica, Representative Yvette Clarke, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, State Senator Roxanne Persaud, Assembly Members Monique Chandler-Waterman, Brian Cunningham, and Phara Souffrant Forrest, and Council Members Crystal Hudson, Mercedes Narcisse, and Chi Ossé.

“I’m proud to join Brooklyn Borough President, the Jamaican Consulate, and my colleagues in government to support relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa. By coming together and using Brooklyn Borough Hall as a collection site, we’re showing that our community stands united in compassion and action when our neighbors are in need,” said State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud.

“I’m proud to partner with the Brooklyn Borough president and my colleagues in government to support our constituents and their loved ones in Jamaica, whom the devastation of Hurricane Melissa has impacted. This is the true meaning of solidarity,” said Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest.

“Our hearts are with Jamaica and all who are enduring this devastation, and we feel this pain deeply here in New York, home to the largest Jamaican community in America. Brooklyn will never falter in our commitment to stand with our neighbors in hardship. My office is proud to stand with the Brooklyn Borough President and our elected officials to support those affected by Hurricane Melissa,” said Council Member Chi Ossé.