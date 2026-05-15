British Virgin Islands defends effort to outlaw same-sex marriage in new constitution

The government of the British Virgin Islands has moved to defend recommendations that same-sex marriages be outlawed in the British dependency when its new constitution is finalized in the coming months.

The mini archipelago is currently holding public hearings on a new constitution, but elected leaders recently have decided to accept a recommendation from the review commission to deliberately indicate that people of the same sex cannot be married legally.

The recommended wording so far is that marriage must be defined by people “of the opposite sex at birth.” The recommendation is being floated even as the dependency is awaiting a ruling on a landmark case challenging the definition in the court system.

Asked during a recent public consultation for his reaction to the issue, Premier Natalio Wheatley deflected to the courts, saying he did not want to prejudice any decision.

“I don’t want any of my comments to impact the court proceedings,” he stated. He said, however, that authorities are aware of the position of human rights organizations and conventions around the world, noting that “what I can assure you is the concept of adhering to principles, particularly the European Convention on Human Rights, is really foremost in our minds,” he said. He also suggested that consideration of the local culture must be taken into account.

“At the very same time, ensuring that we defend and represent our culture, our heritage, and our way of life,” he said. “I believe that in a tolerant society that we have here today, that it’s possible for those two things to coexist.”

But it is not clear whether the recommendation not to recognize same sex marriages will hold, as the British will likely have the final say as the country is still one of its colonies in the Caribbean.