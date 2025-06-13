Broadway celebrates free Juneteenth concert

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative announced on Thursday, June 12, the performers for the 5th Annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth, a free outdoor concert in Times Square, on Thursday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (rain or shine).

The Broadway League said Flagstar Bank will be this year’s presenting sponsor.

It said the Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert will feature performers from 15 shows, including: & Juliet; Boop! The Musical; Buena Vista Social Club; Chicago; Gypsy; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hell’s Kitchen; The Lion King; MJ; Moulin Rouge! The Musical: Pirates! The Penzance Musical; Ragtime; Real Women Have Curves; Six: The Musical; Wicked; and the return of the kids of Young Gifted and Broadway.

All performances will be accompanied by live music provided with help from The Music Performance Trust Fund and the Film Funds.

The Broadway League said the exciting line-up of Broadway stars set to perform includes Blu Allen, Tia Altinay, Rayven Bailey, Angela Birchett, Ariana Burks, Alejandro Muller Dahlberg, Cicily Daniels, John Edwards, Tré Frazier, Brett Gray, Donnie Hammond, Quincy Hampton, Matthew Fredrick Harris, and Khaila Johnson.

Others are Cameron Amandus Jones, Kecia Lewis, Nichelle Lewis, Tatiana Lofton, Omar Madden, Jenny Mollet, Mason Reeves, Tyrone Robinson, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Ayanna Thomas, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Wesley Wray, Young Gifted and Broadway Members of the Cast of Hell’s Kitchen.

The Broadway League said two-time Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill and 2024 and 2025 Tony Award winner Kara Young from the 2025 Tony Award-winning Best Play Purpose will co-host the live concert.

It said the 2025 Juneteenth Legacy Award will be presented to Tony Award®-winning actor/activist, educator, and philanthropist André De Shields. De Shields is being recognized for his trailblazing career spanning over five decades.

Known for originating iconic roles on Broadway in The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’, The Full Monty, and Hadestown, the League said De Shields is “a passionate advocate for both performance and philanthropy, including the establishment of the André De Shields fund at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.”

With a career defined by bold choices, cultural impact, and enduring elegance, The League said De Shields “embodies the spirit of the Juneteenth Legacy Award.”

Presented by The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative, Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth creative and production teams include Director and Writer Steve H. Broadnax III, Music Director Rashad McPherson, Executive Producers Devon Miller and Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Stage Manager Monet Thibou, and General Manager Devon Miller of Foresight Theatrical.

The Broadway League said the goal of Black to Broadway is “to inspire deeper engagement with awareness of and access to Broadway for all Black people.”

Created by The Broadway League in 2019, this initiative is “an industry-wide celebration of the Black community on Broadway — on stage, in the audience, behind the scenes, and as leaders in the Broadway community.”

To learn more about Black to Broadway, visit Blacktobroadway.com.