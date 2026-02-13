Brooklyn Dems endorse judicial candidates for Civil Court

The Brooklyn Democratic Party Executive Committee on Monday, Feb. 9, endorsed Celeste Felix, Linda Lo Cascio, Danielle Noel, and Christine Ortiz, who are running for the four open judge seats in Civil Court-Kings County in the June 23 primary election.

“We are proud to endorse for the Civil Court in Kings County these four exemplary, qualified judicial candidates, some of whom we got to hear from on their experience and leadership at our judicial forum,” said Michael Boomer and Jacqui Painter, co-chairs of the Ad Hoc Judicial Committee for the Kings County Democratic County Committee.

“As Brooklyn Democratic leaders, our mission is to ensure that the judicial selection process is transparent and inclusive of the public’s input and interests while ensuring the bench reflects the community it serves,” they added.

Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, said the Brooklyn Democratic Party is “proud to support this diverse slate that embodies integrity, justice, independence, fairness, and a life-long commitment to serving Brooklyn’s communities.”

Bichotte Hermelyn, who represents the 42nd Assembly District in Brooklyn, thanked all the candidates who participated in the virtual forum last month, which was hosted by the Ad Hoc Judicial Committee and attended by about 20 Brooklyn Democratic clubs.

She said the Judicial Committee continues “the important selection process” of judicial candidates running for NYS Supreme Court – Kings County.

Bichotte Hermelyn said future judicial forums for those candidates will be scheduled in the summer ahead of the Judicial Convention.

The Brooklyn Democratic Party said Felix is a principal law clerk at the New York Supreme Court in Kings County and a small-claims arbitrator in night court.

During her 20 years as an attorney, the party said she has been a family court litigator with the NYC Administration for Children’s Services, a hearing officer, and a court attorney.

Lo Casio is a court attorney referee, the Brooklyn Democratic Party said.

It said that, in her 27 years practicing law, she has been a former trial attorney, a private-practice attorney, and a court attorney to three Brooklyn judges in the New York Supreme Court in Kings County.

The Brooklyn Democratic Party said Noel is a court attorney-referee in the Matrimonial Division of the New York Supreme Court in Kings County.

The party said she served three years as a support magistrate in Kings County Family Court and seven years as a law clerk to various New York State Supreme Court justices.

Ortiz is a principal law clerk with the New York Supreme Court in Kings County, the Democratic Party said.

It said she has served as a law clerk and court attorney for the past decade in Civil, Criminal, and Supreme Courts in Kings County.