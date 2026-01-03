Caribbean alarmed as US strikes Venezuela, Maduro captured

Video Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. NEWS USE ONLY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY. VERIFICATION: – Mountains, towers and buildings match satellite and file imagery of Caracas – Date verified by multiple corroborating videos of strikes on Caracas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Smoke rises from explosions in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 3, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana-Caribbean Life_ Caribbean Community leaders met in emergency session early Saturday following the US’s bombing of Venezuelan military installations and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, as confirmed by President Donald Trump.

A statement from the 15-member grouping said the region is extremely concerned about developments and the effects of the current state of play on Caribbean countries bordering the oil and gas-rich South American nation.

“CARICOM is actively monitoring the situation, which is of grave concern to the region, with possible implications for neighboring countries. CARICOM will continue to update the people of the region as more information is received,” the bloc stated.

Prior to the military action, Guyana and Trinidad expressed concern about a potential influx of Venezuelan migrants, citing more than 100,000 already residing in both nations. Guyana shares a border with Venezuela, while Trinidad is seven miles away across the Gulf of Paria.

As news of the military action spread early Saturday, Trinidadian Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was quick to tell the world that her federation with Tobago, which has been strongly supporting the Trump administration’s military and other activities in the South Caribbean, had nothing to do with the latest developments.

“Earlier this morning, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, the United States commenced military operations within the territory of Venezuela. Trinidad and Tobago is NOT a participant in any of these ongoing military operations. Trinidad and Tobago continues to maintain peaceful relations with the people of Venezuela,” she said in a social media post.

Trinidad and Tobago previously allowed US military radar and exercises in Tobago, which drew criticism from opposition parties. The US has also requested that Grenada consider a similar request.

Meanwhile, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali also convened an emergency meeting of his top military and security personnel early Saturday, saying that the situation is being closely monitored.

“We have activated our security plan to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Guyana,” he told reporters, noting that “I will share information as it becomes available. Our entire security architecture and posture have been activated all morning,” he said. Guyana, threatened for decades by successive Venezuelan regimes with annexation of the entire western part of the country, has also openly supported the US in its current campaign.