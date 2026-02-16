Caribbean startup redefines feminine care

Melesia Adderley, founder and president of Women’s Haven, poses with products from her Caribbean-owned organic feminine care line, now available in 15 countries.

Melesia Adderley never set out simply to sell feminine care products. What began as a personal search for relief from irritation caused by traditional menstrual products has grown into Women’s Haven , the first female Caribbean-owned organic feminine care line of its kind, now operating across 15 countries.

Adderley, a native of the Cayman Islands, is the founder and president of Women’s Haven, a brand rooted in wellness, education, and regional empowerment. She said the name was chosen intentionally to reflect a safe, supportive space for women.

“When people hear ‘Women’s Haven,’ they often think of domestic abuse,” she said. “For me, it’s about creating a haven where women can come together, share ideas, access quality products, and feel comfortable in their bodies.”

That vision extends beyond pads and liners. While Women’s Haven currently offers organic liners, pads, washes, oils, wipes, deodorants, teas, and select detox products, Adderley sees the company as a broader platform, a one-stop shop for high-quality, organic personal care rooted in Caribbean values.

The brand’s logo reflects that philosophy. The apostrophe in the word “women’s” forms the stem of a flower, symbolizing women blooming into their fullest selves through improved wellness and self-awareness.

The founder said the inspiration came after she discovered organic menstrual pads while searching for relief from discomfort she assumed was normal. The difference, she said, was immediate.

“It was night and day,” she said. “I realized this wasn’t just me. Other women were experiencing the same irritation but weren’t talking about it because it’s taboo.”

She began sharing products informally with friends, sparking demand that eventually pushed her into business. Early challenges included limited access to manufacturers, high import costs, and skepticism from overseas partners who doubted that a Caribbean-led brand could scale.

Undeterred, Adderley spent months researching manufacturing processes, often without mentors or industry guidance. In 2019, Women’s Haven produced its first line of organic liners. The company launched in 2017 and expanded rapidly, entering the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago in 2018.

Education remains central to the company’s mission. Adderley emphasizes research linking traditional feminine care products to chemical exposure and irritation, urging women to make informed choices.

“This isn’t about fear or pushing sales,” she said. “It’s about letting women understand what they’re putting in contact with their bodies.”

Women’s Haven operates with country-level leadership across the region, empowering women to manage distribution and build local economic stability.

Her long-term goal is to make Women’s Haven a household name throughout the Caribbean before expanding further into global markets, including Africa.

“For too long, the Caribbean has received lower-grade products,” she said. “We wanted to change that to show that world-class, safe products can come from us, for us.”

As a mother of four, wife, and a trained educator with degrees in economics, business, and organizational leadership, Adderley views the brand as legacy work.

“If nothing else,” she said, “my daughters will always have safe products. But I believe it can be much bigger than that.”

Her greatest challenge remains securing adequate funding.