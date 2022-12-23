Consul General of Jamaica, New York conveys ‘warm’ Christmas greetings

Jamaica’s Consul General in New York says she’s “delighted” to convey to her compatriots and loved ones in the Diaspora and at home, as well as Friends of Jamaica, “warm greetings on the occasion of another Christmas season”.

“Christmas is that special time of year, when we come together as family and friends to spread joy and cheer to many whom we hold dear, as well as those less fortunate among us,” said Consul General Alsion Wilson in a statement.

“As Jamaicans, our traditional Christmas dinner, Christmas cake, festivities, reggae-inspired carols, and Grand Market, have brought our unique Christmas flare into our extended homes here in the US and across the globe,” she added. “We have also used the opportunity to engage in numerous charitable initiatives, toy drives and special fundraisers that have and will continue to make a difference in the lives of our communities.

“It is in this regard, that I use this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation to the Jamaican Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica for the generous support received towards the attainment of our goals and objectives for a better and brighter Jamaica,” Wilson continued.

She said Jamaica is “poised for economic growth” of 5.2 percent for 2023, “which carries with it the promise of opportunity.”

Having celebrated the country’s 60th Anniversary of Independence, with the historic proclamation of Jamaican Flag Day throughout New York, in addition to the signature community gala, Wilson said this year has been “most memorable.”

“During this special season, may your homes be filled with love, peace, happiness and good health,” she urged. “May this Christmas help us to rediscover the bonds that keep us together and reignite our nation for greatness.

“Let us continue to play our part in building a more prosperous and peaceful Jamaica,” the consul general added. “From my family to yours, we wish you happiness, health, love and peace this holiday season.

“Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” she wished all.