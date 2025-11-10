Cottage Home Care Services grows beyond New York, centering culture in home care

Staff members and CEO Navin Shivpal during the new Flatbush Avenue branch opening, marking a milestone moment for the agency as it continues to expand across multiple states.

When Navin Shivpal started Cottage Home Care Services in a small Queens office just before the pandemic, he had no idea it would grow into one of New York’s largest home care agencies, employing more than 3,000 caregivers and serving thousands of families across the state.

Now, just five years later, Shivpal is marking another milestone: the grand opening of Cottage Home Care’s newest branch on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, a hub designed not only to deliver quality care, but to honor the Caribbean roots of the community it serves.

“This isn’t just about business,” Shivpal said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “It’s about helping humanity. We’re expanding across states not to make a profit, but to give people opportunity, training, and stability.”

A Mission Rooted in Growth and Giving Back

Under Shivpal’s leadership, Cottage Home Care has built a reputation for combining compassion with cultural competence —an approach that has become increasingly vital in New York’s diverse neighborhoods.

Nusrat Shova, COO of the company, stated that the company operates two training programs: the Brooklyn Institute of Vocational Training in Queens and the Care Guide Training Institute in Brooklyn. These programs equip aspiring home health aides with professional skills and certifications. Beyond New York, Cottage has expanded into New Jersey, Maryland, and Michigan with plans for Delaware, St. Louis, and Connecticut next year.

“We started with three people, and now we’re one of the biggest,” Shova said. “But the goal has always been the same, to lift people up through care and opportunity.”

The grand opening drew elected officials, healthcare leaders, and community advocates from across the city and the Caribbean diaspora for a celebration of culture, compassion, and connection.

Council Member Rita Joseph, who represents Flatbush, reflected on caring for her 90-year-old mother as she praised Cottage for its personalized, people-first approach. “When it comes to home care, everything isn’t cookie-cutter; it’s customized to the needs of the patient,” she said.

For Claire Patterson-Monah, interim executive director of the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, the agency’s success reflects a more profound truth about home care.

“When caregivers understand their clients’ favorite foods, music, and traditions, from roti to reggae, it transforms the experience,” Patterson-Monah said. “Culturally competent care brings comfort, joy, and connection.”

Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Kim Council praised the home care agency for standing at the intersection of culture, compassion, and community. “Brooklyn’s Caribbean community is the heartbeat of this borough,” she said. “And through organizations like Cottage Home Care, we see what it means to care for people not just with skill but with soul.”

“When you look at what drives communities, it’s businesses,” said State Senator Kevin Parker, who represents Brooklyn’s 21st District. “Today you’ve opened a facility that’s going to hire people, that’s how we build and sustain our neighborhoods.”

Parker called the agency’s expansion “an investment in health, community, and self-reliance,” adding, “You’re not just creating an entity. You’re doing God’s work.”

Sharmella Persaud, branch manager, praised Shivpal’s vision and drive, noting how he built the company from scratch just five years ago into one of New York’s leading home care agencies. “Many of us are immigrants and see him as a role model,” she said.

Persaud highlighted Cottage’s mission to provide compassionate care for older people while creating job opportunities for certified home health aides.

A Celebration of Healing and Hope

The ceremony closed on a high note with a heartfelt performance by Caribbean entertainer Michael Ignatius, who reflected on the healing power of art, creativity, and compassion. Chutney singer Fiona Singh also captivated the audience with her vibrant performance, filling the room with energy and pride.

As Cottage Home Care continues to expand, its mission remains firmly rooted in the community. For Shivpal, the work is personal and purposeful.

“This is more than home care,” he said. “It’s about building trust, honoring heritage, and taking care of our own.”