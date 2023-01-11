CWI hails Sir Clive on prestigious award

Cricket West Indies (CWI) recently congratulated Sir Clive Lloyd on being awarded an Honorary Doctorate from The University of Guyana, a “well- deserved” honour according to CWI President, Ricky Skerritt.

The legendary former West Indies captain received the honour for being exemplary in the field of sport, management and leadership during the university’s graduation ceremony in Georgetown recently. “We want to congratulate Sir Clive on this well-deserved honour bestowed on him by the University of Guyana,” said Skerrit.

“Sir Clive’s leadership style brought unity and pride to his team. His vision and passion on the game and his respect and trust for his colleagues were driving forces behind his immense success as he drove the West Indies to become a sporting dynasty. We celebrate with Sir Clive as he receives this value award for his service to Guyana and West Indies cricket.”

Sir Clive was captain of the West Indies team during a period of unprecedented dominance, which included winning the Cricket World Cup in 1975 and 1979.