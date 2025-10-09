Grenada to consider allowing US to set up radar facilities

Prime Minister of Grenada The Hon. Dickon Mitchell attends the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on Sept. 23, 2024 in New York City.

Responding to a slew of international media reports, Grenada’s government Thursday said it was considering an American request to establish radar facilities at the island’s main airport, dampening speculation that it was permitting Washington to use the country as a base for military purposes.

A government statement said the US has asked authorities to temporarily establish radar equipment, but it gave no details as to why the request was made.

The announcement came amid simmering speculation that the US had wanted to use Grenada, which it had invaded in 1983, as a base for operations against Venezuela. Washington has amassed an armada of ships and a fleet of military aircraft just off the Venezuelan coast, allegedly to break the back of narcotic and other types of smuggling of illicit materials, as speculation rages that plans are afoot to attack Venezuela. Grenada is about 100 miles from this South American nation.Confirming the request, the Dickon Mitchell administration said it had indeed received the request and is carefully considering what to do.

“We wish to assure our citizens that any decision taken will be guided by Grenada’s sovereignty, public safety, and national interest, including the protection of our tourism industry, the traveling public, and the country’s economic well-being.

The government will continue to inform the public as developments unfold,” the statement said. Decisions will be made only after all technical and legal assessments are completed.”

Several Caribbean countries, Guyana and Trinidad in particular, have supported the US moves to tackle alleged criminal activity in the southern Caribbean. In Trinidad’s case, it has even offered the Republic the country as an American base if it ever dares to attack Fellow CARICOM country Guyana to enforce a decades-old territorial claim.

“The ministries of national security, legal affairs, and foreign affairs are carefully assessing the request and reviewing the request in technical consultations, in coordination with the Grenada airports authority and other relevant agencies,” the statement noted.