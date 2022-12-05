Guyana alumni associations, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church donate toys

Scores of children in Brooklyn last Saturday started the holiday season at an annual toy giveaway. The excited kids filed in, and immediately headed to the toy of their choice in the annex of St. Paul’s Lutheran church, on Avenue J.

“This is the second annual giveaway hosted by the church in collaboration with St. Rose’s Alumni Association, President’s College Alumni Inc., Guyanese in the Diaspora, and the Guyana High school Alumni Association,” said St. Rose’s Alumni past President Lorraine Croft Farnell, who highlighted the school’s motto of “service.”

“This giveaway is in keeping with our school’s motto – service. This is exactly what we are doing today, we are giving back to the community.” She thanked members, and staff of St. Paul’s church, and alumni for supporting the worthy cause.

She also thanked Police Officers Belkin, Alva and Gamba, and Auxiliary Inspector Jeff Zweig, of the NYPD Community Affairs department, for coming out to lend a hand at the festive cause while putting a smile on the faces of the kids, who posed for a picture with the officers.

The law enforcement members of the 63 Precinct said they always want to be there to guard various sectors of the community, and to ensure everybody is safe and protected by the NYPD. “We wish everyone a Happy and safe holiday,” they shared.

Desiree Wharton, who represented St. Paul’s as well as St. Rose’s Alumni., noted the importance of giving during the Christmas season. “This year we received over 1000 toys combined because it was a joint initiative.”

“We are giving back, because Jesus came into the world, and he loved us so much that he gave us his son, that is why we celebrate Christmas, so we are here to share the love with the community,” said Wharton, who noted that the kids received gifts such as dolls, educational toys, novelty, musical instruments, electronic toys, and sporting gear.

Croft-Farnell added, for the first time the donations were also geared towards persons from age 0-18.

Alumna Karmeila Markus, who showed up to share toys to the kids, said, “It is beyond awesome that the kids can received a toy. I was never this fortunate to have so many toys as a kid. It’s a good start to the Christmas holiday.”

President’s College alumna, Melnia Cordis, in turn, expressed thanks to the various associations who co-sponsored the toy drive, and acknowledged the donation received from the renowned Toys for Tots organization, that supports communities across America.

She applauded everyone who turned out to support the festive event, noting the many initiatives that raise funds to inspire the development of education in Guyana.

“The organization reached out to families and friends, and several day cares, the needy, and organizations in the community to invite them to partake in the toy giveaway.”

President’s College is currently running an online drive in celebration of its 35th Anniversary. Monies received from a memorabilia package sale will go towards a scholarship drive.

The endowment is offered to university-bound students to off-set tuition for the first year of study at the University of Guyana.

Cordis, an immigration attorney, said each year the non-profit plans four initiatives, including a Labor Day weekend event, and will use the toy giveaway as a catalyst to plan other programs for 2023.

According to the website, President’s College Alumni Inc. is dedicated to establishing lifelong relationships among alumna, promoting interaction with and among alumni, highlighting achievements of alumni, providing alumni with rewarding opportunities to serve President’s College, its faculty, and students, the image of the school of excellence through alumni activities, service, and leadership.

Members are President’s College, Malika Peters, Past Teacher, Rosite Lewis, St. Rose’s: Renita Duesbury-Tyler, Vanessa Henry, Lorez Frank-Henry, Rosalind Yhip, MaeAnn Cheong, Karmelia Marcus, Vanessa Henry, Marcelle Van Sluytman-Ledoux, Ingrid Thomas-Clark, Compton Grose, Byron Henry Jr., Conrad McLean, Cuthbert Hamilton, Ronald Fraser, Beverly deAndrade-Waaldijk, Simone Jordan McBean and Nigel Abraham (Guyana), St. Joseph’s.

Others are Sonya Henry, Brenda Locke, Paula Barkie-Easton, Dawn Matthews, Denise McGarrell BHS: Jonathan Locke Christ Church: Helen Amsterdam, Shawn Braithwaite. Volunteers are Talana Bradley and Standhope William, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church: Donna Simpkins, Heather Black, Marva Brown, Marlon Lynch, and Pastor Devon Gayle.

President’s College – www.pcai.org #facebook and @instagram. St.Rose’s Alumni – http://strosesalumni.org/, [email protected]