Inspiring women celebrated at Int. Women’s Day honors

The Ken Rampersaud Show brought together the Caribbean community on March 12 to celebrate 19 women for their exceptional contributions to community and the world, during an International Women’s Day honors gala at Code Lounge in Richmond Hill, Queens.

NYS Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, keynote speaker, Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, District 29 Councilwoman Lynn Schulman, and Consul General of Trinidad & Tobago in New York, J. Andre Laveau, were among scores of patrons at the sold-out inaugural awards.

The honorees received award plaques and gifts from the Ken Rampersaud Show, as well as citations from Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar, Sen. Addabbo, and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman, who also presented Kenneth Rampersaud, with a citation.

Cloyette Harris-Stout, Sherry Williams, Lolita Singh, Gemma Singh, Sookranie Dhanpat, Dr. Veronica Jackson-Wiltshire, Lakshmee Singh, Annette Deopersaud, Shamela Karrim, Shameeza Ally, Shanta Flowers, Rehana Mohammed, Aminta Kilawan Narine, Shanti Chan, Patricia-Jordan-Langford, Radhika Olarte, Sheeniza Ahamad, Kayla D. Kumar, and Malini Rampersad-Kemraj were honored at the event.

Persaud in her candid remarks, spoke of her experiences as a woman, and called on females to empower each other and get together to bring about change. “You are being honored today because of what you do in your communities,” she said.

“Women are still struggling to be recognized for their work,” she said and quoted Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, who gave women a charge to come together to work for success. “When we women see a need we take care of it,” said Persaud.

The legislator added that women are breaking barriers, noting her success, becoming the first woman, and first person of color to ever represent the 59th Assembly district in Brooklyn, and in Albany, as the first Guyanese person to represent in the state legislature. “I’m a proud Guyanese. I take my heritage seriously,” she shared.

Persaud highlighted that women are questioned when they walk into a leadership position, and argue, “we are there because we belong there. We should teach this to our girls.”

“As females we must remember where our power is, it’s in us. All the women in this room get together to change their community. This is what women should continue to do,” she said and challenged females to come together, and “lift your sister up.”

“To all the ladies in this room hold your head high, wear your crown, and say I know where I am going. Continue to pull the young girls along with you. We want to stay a strong women community,” she said, and reminded the audience that NY has never had a female mayor while inspiring young ladies in the room to aspire to such an office.

“Your voice is your power. Keep climbing that ladder, your work is not done. Receiving this award is not the end. This award tells you, you have done something great. Thanks to the entire team for selecting these women. This tells them you believe in them, and they say I believe in me. I am woman hear me roar, I have power,” concluded Sen. Persaud.

Each awardee spoke passionately about the importance of women being celebrated every day and encouraged each other to excel in their field of development. They thanked the organizers for the iconic award that helps them to pave the way for the younger generation.

And in the words of powerhouse motivator, and world renown talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and media proprietor, Oprah Winfrey — “Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.”

The presentation produced by Kenneth Rampersaud and Radhika Olarte, and emceed by Coleen Cattergoon and Rusat Ramgopal, was celebrated with a melody that commended women by Sharmilla Ramsaroop.

Professional dance instructor, Dheeraj Gayaram, in turn, wowed the crowd with a sensational choreography.

Kenneth Rampersaud thanked his fans for their unrelenting support. “Words will never be enough to say just how much we are grateful to you all for your support,” he remarked.

The Ken Rampersaud Show is aired @ Island Zone RÄÐÌÖ #Facebook.