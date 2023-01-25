“IT’S O.K…” for Sen. Sanders to launch lit chat with West in Brooklyn

If you need permission to fume about anxieties caused by principles driving Democracy, Sen. Bernie Sanders will readily oblige.

In a book titled “It’s OK To Be Angry About Capitalism” the senior senator from Vermont offers plenty of alternatives to the status quo which he claims increases the wealth of the rich, millionaires and billionaires who profit at the expense of the working class.

An ardent advocate of equal rights for all, the lifelong agitator is making his way back to Brooklyn for a Feb. 20 launch at the Brooklyn Academy of Music to explain his position.

The Brooklyn-born, progressive, independent candidate who reshaped the Democratic Party when he ran for president of the United States in 2016 and 2020 will likely opine on his support for a system of democratic socialism by providing an alternative to the uber-capitalistic status quo.

He promises to deliver a blue-print for change that will better define America’s purpose.

The launch will engage dialogue with Dr. Cornel West.

Together the two opinionated authorities will tackle the topic 99 percent of Americans represent.

‘How can we accept an economic order that allows three billionaires to control more wealth than the bottom half of our society?

How can we accept a political system that allows the super-rich to buy elections and politicians?

How can we accept an energy system that rewards the fossil fuel corporations causing the climate crisis?

These and other provocative queries are among a plethora promised for discussion at the introductory preview.

Dr. West is considered an authority on American politics — an honorary member of Democratic Socialists of America — his reputation distinguishes the graduate of Princeton and Harvard to be multi-faceted — a scholar, commentator, political activist, social critic, intellectual and philosopher.

Dr. West was an early advocate for Sen. Barack Obama when he made his first run for the White House. The visionary, professor joined comedian Chris Rock at the Apollo Theater in Harlem for a memorable evening of endorsement.

His collaboration at the landmark location in Kings County follows an inimitable keynote address he gave to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2015.

The like-minded pair will probably expand rhetoric New Yorkers already subscribe.

Sanders is a three-term senator who will probably rival Republican Donald Trump in 2024.

He also holds the distinction of being the longest serving independent member of Congress in American history.

That he will launch his sixth tome in the borough he studied for a year at Brooklyn College might prove alluring to fellows who attended the institution in 1959.

Dr. West has written 20 books and edited 13. Among them “Race Matters,” “Democracy Matters,” and his memoir “Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud.”

His most recent “Black Prophetic Fire” analyzes the role of 19th and 20th century Black leaders and their visionary legacies.

The conversation begins at 8 p.m.