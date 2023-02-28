JA First Lady to deliver keynote address at International Women’s Conference 2023

Jamaica’s First Lady and Member of Parliament (MP) Juliet Holness will deliver the keynote address, on Saturday, March 11, at an International Women’s Conference at Hofstra University in Hempstead, Long Island.

According to Dr. Neva Helena Alexander, the “extraordinary” conference will be hosted by her organization, Nevalliance, a training and development company.

“We are thrilled to have the First Lady of Jamaica, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, MP, as our keynote speaker,” said Dr. Alexander, a professional speaker, advisor, trainer and author, who serves as Nevalliance’s chief executive officer.

Dr. Alexander – who is also the founder of the National Educational Venture Alliance (NEVA), a non-profit organization – said Nevalliance provides college admissions counseling to high school students.

She said Holness will be among other featured speakers at the “fascinating” one-day conference.

They include: Dr. Alexander; Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages; Dr. Karen Dunkley, immediate past global Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative; Dr. Sylvia Forchap-Likambi, founder and global chair of Global Visionary Women Network; Kenia Nunez, director of the Entrepreneurship Center Hofstra University, Dr. Erise Mary Mbunui Dinga, president of EMMI Empire; Carla Hamilton, CO-OP director of Business School, Hofstra University; Laura Palker, chief executtive officer of trade show solution center; and Karmisha Superville, chief executive officer of EBK Events and Consulting.

Alexandeer said the event is “designed to speak to every woman” and that attendees will have “an opportunity to network, exchange knowledge, connect, facilitate lasting connections, and showcase a range of products and services all under one roof.”

She said this event is “an innovative and targeted conference” that started in 2017. The theme of this year’s conference is “The International Women of Influence.”

Alexander said the Women’s Leadership Conference series is created “to enhance awareness and create a more informed understanding of the opportunities, issues and approaches of women empowerment with resultant attention and resources directed towards supporting women.

“Our program is centered on cutting-edge topics from a wide range of fields: international business, entrepreneurship, social issues, and leadership, as well as many other subjects to be covered,” she said. “Our conference will also have two-panel discussions; one panel will discuss women, money and investment. The second panel will discuss overcoming adversity.”

Beyond the speaker sessions, Alexander said the International Women’s Conference “celebrates women’s social, economic, cultural and political achievements.”

“We celebrate the power of individual women and their vibrant and diverse accomplishments and successes,” she said.

Alexander said the main objective of the International Women’s Conference is to ‘enhance awareness and create a more informed understanding of the opportunities, issues and approaches of women empowerment with resultant attention and resources directed towards supporting women.

“The underlying objectives of this conference will promote entrepreneurship among women, and provide new opportunities to bridge the gaps and increase opportunities for linkages,” she said.

Holness told Caribbean Life on Friday that, that though she has yet to write her address, she has “so much to discuss.

“I must be an example for every lady,” she said. “My approach is to be the best parliamentary representative.

“I also want to see what are some of the best practices from the conference,” added the representative for St. Andrew East Rural, stating that she looks forward to participating in the event.

“I made a projection at the last JLP (incumbent Jamaica Labor Party) Caucus; Let us try to give women the support they need,” Holness continued. “With that, I’m very laser-focused in doing what I’m doing.”

Juliet Holness grew up in a close-knit family, where hard work and education were guiding principles.

It is of no surprise therefore, that she was an outstanding student both at the St. Catherine High School and Wolmer’s Trust High School for Girls.

Her outstanding scholarship and affinity for hard work earned her a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics, as well as a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of the West Indies, Mona.

She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and was a senior manager at Pricewater-house Coopers.

She is married to Andrew Holness, prime minister of Jamaica. They have two sons — Adam and Matthew, whose prosperous future continues to be catalyst for the couple’s persistent investment in the future of Jamaica, Mrs. Holness said.

In addition to a distinguished career as a chartered accountant, Mrs. Holness has carved a niche for herself as a respected real-estate developer.

She said that, among issues that constantly occupy her mind, besides the welfare of her family, are matters concerning community development, gender equality and disenfranchised youth.

For information on the international women’s conference, visit www.nevalliance.com. Enquires can be sent directly to [email protected]

Registration for the conference is now open.