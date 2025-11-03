JAH live: JAH JAH guide: Africa unite for Jamrock

Drone view of vehicles driving along a flooded road, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, Jamaica, Nov. 2, 2025.

Jamaica Arts Holding (JAH) must be commended for providing consistent communication updates regarding the devastation created by Hurricane Melissa on the island of Jamaica last week.

Similar to the Starlink Satellite System developed by billionaire Elon Musk (which was used by live stream storm chasers), JAH, helmed by Andrea Davis, founder of International Reggae Day, relied on phone networks to inform diasporans about the worsening conditions prevailing.

From the capital city of Kingston, where electricity maintained WiFi service, JAH defied obstacles to keep diasporans connected via WhatsApp links.

From the eve of the Oct. 28 debacle, JAH transmitted video images of the eerie calm that pervaded the area.

At that time, a tranquil atmosphere assured viewers that the most populous region might be spared the wrath of a maximum category five landing.

The parish, home to a reported one million residents, provided a glimpse into the Western phenomenon that leveled towns and villages.

Significant to communicating the intensity of the unprecedented weather occurrence, JAH afforded global access.

Some of the captivating videos graphically depicted tragic images of flooding thoroughfares, roofless homes and institutions, uprooted trees, and floating automobiles.

Another portrait revealed a completely blackened map of the island, with a single light indicating electricity in Kingston.

The following day, with help from her daughter, Angel, and husband, Shaun, she braved the impediments to deliver relief items to the ravaged victims in the parish of St. Elizabeth, which the forceful hurricane had severely impacted.

JAH’s videos and snapshots enlightened viewers.

Earlier this year, during the July 1 International Reggae Day celebrations of the genre, JAH hailed Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley as the recipient of the Winnie Mandela award.

Presented as one of two honors named in recognition of outstanding Pan-African contributors to world enhancement, the reggae-focussed organization rewarded the CARICOM member for her vociferous campaign in thwarting climate decline.

Last Friday, Davis repeated his admiration for PM Mottley’s relentless pursuit to educate the international community on the challenges faced by global coastal regions.

On a program aired on WBAI radio for the Global Black Experience, the cultural activist joined host Imhotep Gary Byrd for a live broadcast from Kingston, Jamaica.

Davis offered vital information on the unprecedented winds and surges that caused the deaths of numerous citizens on the island.

In explaining the intensity of ruin, she predicted worsening conditions when rescue operations are completed.

In addition, she summed up the 45-minute reflective account saying: “It was the first time I had ever experienced a storm without lightning and thunder.”

Meanwhile, an amalgam known as the Jah Jah Foundation partnered with the American Foundation of the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) to raise aid for the embattled island.

Ann Marie Grant, executive director, endorsed the partnership, citing her organization’s reputation established from decades of fundraising campaigns for the various Caribbean campuses of the distinguished university.

Grant, on the same radio program, cautioned against fraud and advised using legitimate money transmission via Zelle and other approved JAH JAH methods.

Soon after the travesty, Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré also voiced concern for the bereaved island.

In a lengthy message to Africans, Caribbean nationals, and diasporans, the African leader expressed solidarity with those in distress by offering assistance from the continent.

His gesture resonated with significance to Bob Marley’s lyrical call in a song titled “Africa Unite.”

Ironically, President Traoré also received JAH’s spotlight earlier this year when he was named the recipient of the Peter Tosh “Rebel With A Cause” award.

The theme of the JAH annual in 2025 was “One Love, One Voice, One Day.”

Also rallying to the rescue are American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), an organization comprised of former US ambassadors to Jamaica.

The charitable group convened an emergency meeting last Friday to decide on fundraising strategies to help the neediest on the island.

Elsewhere, a significant benefit concert was scheduled for Sunday in Toronto, Canada.

And congregations in England dedicated tithes to benefit Jamaica.

“Country Above Self”

Jamaica Customs Agency issued a list of disaster relief items needed in Jamaica.

“Country Above Self” is their motto, and it aims directly at nationals abroad.

Following the disaster, the agency announced that the government had approved a 30-day tax waiver on specific goods.

Effective from Oct. 29 thru Nov. 28, the provision excludes tariffs on: solar flood lights, gloves, water boots, mops/brooms, drills/axes/hammers and machetes/shovels, bug repellent, water purification kits, disposable masks, mobile battery packs, butane burners, battery operated radios, fuel containers, first aid kits, garbage bags, nails, ply boards, zinc, tarpaulin, tents, sleeping bags, flashlights, school supplies, kitchen utensils, bed linens, cleaning products, diapers, wipes, mattress, over-the-counter drugs and scores more necessities to rebuild and sustain.

Beware of Scams — Fraud alert

Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT) cautioned the public to steer clear of parasites seeking to profit from donations to victims of Hurricane Melissa.

They issued a warning about fraudulent web domains already established with similar names to Jamaica’s official portals as a means to cheat donors.

Those reportedly identified as fake include: jamaicahurricanehelp.net, jamaicahurricanehelp.org, jamaica-hurricane-help.com, melissareliefjamaica.com, melissareliefjamaica.net, melissareliefjamaica.org, supportjamaicagovjm.com, supportjamaicagovjm.net

According to JaCIRT, “all identified sites are currently showing that they are in varying stages of development” and “suspect that these sites may become active in the coming days.”

The official donation channel for hurricane Melissa relief is www.supportjamaica.gov.jm

Another caution for security is to verify that “.gov.jm” is present at the end of the address.

One Love!

An unverified social media post asserted that actor Denzel Washington donated $500,000 to help in recovery efforts on the island.

Although unsubstantiated, the shared information aligns with sentiments expressed by this Insider, who bonded with the Oscar winner who spent time on the island filming the 1989 film “The Mighty Quinn.”

Also indelible is the recollection of the Oscar winner’s attendance at the nuptials for actress Sheryl Lee Ralph in Kingston.

It was alleged that dancehall deejay Sean Paul delivered a plane load of supplies to the Western region.

According to his own web portal, the deejay has partnered with Food for the Poor, a charitable organization, to help in the relief buildup.

Paul said he would match up to $50,000 in donations.

Along with Beenie Man and other entertainers, members of the entertainment industry are stepping up to help the worthy cause.

Allegedly, Shaggy’s team has also been fastidious in gathering supplies.

Along with his Make a Difference Foundation, the Grammy winner has delivered 20 Starlink satellite units to help restore internet connectivity.

He is also credited with delivering aid to the hardest hit regions of Black River in St. Elizabeth.

And from a party ship bound initially for Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, which was forced to divert sails to Cozumel, Mexico, between Oct. 27 and Oct. 31, Stephen and Damian Marley, brothers, steered their annual JAMROCK cruisers to make donations to the island named after their brainchild annual.

Ironically, Damian, the youngest of the acclaimed clan born to Bob Marley, marked the 20th anniversary of his hit release titled “Welcome to Jamrock.”

The lively, reggae tune was unleashed to public acclaim Sept. 2005.

CARICOM neighbors weather the storm

Although Melissa blasted gale-force winds measuring 185 miles per hour as a Category 5 hurricane that lingered long over the former English colony, this Insider would be remiss not to mention the extreme situations caused by the downgraded storm, which affected Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

While the former French and Spanish holdings have been threatened and visited more frequently by destructive weather patterns, this columnist is aware of the grief and losses suffered by all Caribbean neighbors.

To them, take heart and stay focused; know that this too shall pass.

Take refuge in the words of Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero — “One God, One Aim, One Destiny.”

Catch You On the Inside!