Kadeisha Placide carries on her family’s beauty legacy while building her own empire 

For Brooklyn entrepreneur Kadeisha Placide, running Classic Beauty Studio is more than a business; it continues a family legacy rooted in sacrifice, resilience, and love for community.

Her father, Damian Placide, a master barber, immigrated from Trinidad to New York in 1996, chasing the promise of the American dream. A decade later, he opened his own barbershop, Classic Barbers NYC, in Canarsie, a dream built on hard work and faith. “My dad came here with nothing but skill and determination,” Placide said. “Opening that shop was his way of saying we belong here.”

Her mother, Karen Placide, quietly managed the first location, while Kadeisha and her siblings grew up helping in the shop. “I was just a kid at the reception desk, learning the ropes against my will,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to do it back then, but it became my passion over time.”

Though she first pursued pre-nursing and later psychology, Placide embraced her family’s vision in 2018 by opening Classic Beauty Studio, their second location in Bedford-Stuyvesant. She designed the space as a haven that merges beauty with wellness, where calming aromas, soft music, and candlelight welcome clients. In this screen-free environment, guests are encouraged to truly “let their hair down” in every sense.

“We don’t just do hair and skincare,” she said. “We give people a space to rest, to heal, and to feel taken care of. That’s something I think our community deserves.”

One of the studio’s pillars is Salon Talks, a series that bridges Kadeisha’s two companies, Women Empower Collective (WEC) and Classic Beauty Studio. She created WEC to address the unique challenges women of color face in high-pressure environments. What began as a vision for a safe and affirming space has evolved into a thriving platform for connection, healing, and purpose-driven growth.

The journey, however, was not always smooth. The successful businesswoman admits the most challenging part was shifting from working behind the chair as a stylist and makeup artist to running the full operations of the business. “It meant figuring out marketing, brand partnerships, and events while trying not to burn out. It was tough,” she said.

“Beauty is important, but what really matters is how people feel when they walk out our doors,” Placide said. “If we can nurture the mind, body, and spirit, that’s success.”

Her family’s business in the beauty industry is entering its 20th year, and Classic Beauty Studio is looking toward the future with plans for growth, including hiring more staff and expanding its community outreach.

She also has personal goals: “I’m on the road to making my first million,” she said with a smile. “But I know it takes more than one business, it takes building something that lasts.”

As Placide reflects on two decades of her family’s work, she says the foundation remains the same: health is wealth, and community is everything. “My dad laid the groundwork. My mom kept it steady. And now I get to reimagine it,” she said.

“It’s about leaving something for the next generation, just like my parents did for me.”

Classic Beauty Studio continues to serve Brooklyn with two locations in Canarsie and Bed-Stuy. It offers beauty services and a sanctuary of care, connection, and legacy.