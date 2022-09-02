Mayor Adams raises flag, proclaim Aug. 31, T&T Heritage Day in NY

Mayor Eric L. Adams against an exciting backdrop of steelpan music, and carnival revelry, raised the red, white, and black flag at Bowling Green in New York City, and proclaimed Aug. 31, 2022, Trinidad & Tobago Heritage Day in the city of New York, in celebration of the Republic’s diamond jubilee anniversary of independence.

Adams spoke of the significance of the diamond jubilee anniversary, and his mission for the city with the inclusion of the immigrant population, and pledged, “by the time I finish my run as mayor, you are not only going to see steel bands in our school, but you are also going to see people that understand communities and places of government to impact the lives of people.”

“No one personifies that more than the Trinidadian community. You have, to be on the ground to really analyze and understand the full commitment of the Caribbean diaspora, and immigrant groups from across the globe, said the politician who thanked emcee Hazra Ali for her contribution in the community.

He applauded nationals for their outstanding contributions to New York and America, thanking the Trinidadian Nurses Association, Barbados Nurses Association, for putting their lives on the line in the height of COVID. “You do not take from America you give to American.

“So, when I hear people say that they don’t understand the fullness and how better we are as a country because of our immigrant population, they just don’t get it. And we all came from somewhere. New York is America’s city, and this Trinidadian population, the largest in America, is right here, and quipped, we all know that we are going to march up the Parkway.

“But it’s more than that. It’s what you do every day, in education, health, small businesses, dealing with mental health issues, in law enforcement. You contribute so much to this city and country.”

“We are proud to be here today at the foot of our business district to raise this flag and raise your spirit. We are invincible. The beauty of our invincibility lies in uniqueness of this country. This is the only country on the globe where you’re told not to abandon your motherland, to embrace your new land, said Mayor Adams, adding, “where would we be if we didn’t have the diversity of the cultures all coming together to make this unique experience of a humanistic approach of how we live together. We learn from each other.”

Mayor Adams, who donned a flag bandana gift from Counsel General J. Andre Laveau, before raising the American and Trinidad flags, stated.

“Today when we raise this flag, we raise this consciousness, and we send a message across the country that we are representatives of inclusiveness we’re representative of being a city of immigrants in the beacon of freedom.”

“When I had to look at the first time in history bringing together five women deputy mayors, I looked and said, “If I’m going to have the best for the human services aspect of my administration, I need to look towards the Trinidadian community,” and I found the amazing Deputy Mayor Williams-Isom to be part of our team.”

“We come together just like Trinidad, we’re made-up of many small islands but we have a big heart. When I was in Trinidad and Tobago several years ago, I was blown away about the uniqueness, the friendship that carries the loving spirit of the Trinidad people, said Mayor Adams, who showed his skills on the steelpan.”

Consul General to NY, J. Andre Laveau, who joked that Mayor Adams has a weakness for the steelpan, thanked the politician on behalf of all the hundreds of thousands of Trinidad and Tobago nationals, for welcoming Trinbagonians. “We don’t take this for granted. We wish Mayor Adams a long tenure.”

Ambassador to the US Anthony Phillips-Spencer in turn, expressed heartfelt thanks to Mayor Adams and “your entire municipal government and the governor of New York, and state government, on behalf of all of us and the Trinidad and Tobago diaspora community, our largest assembly of Trinidad and Tobago diaspora citizens anywhere in the world including those of us across the United States.”

“Our deepest gratitude for this wonderful welcome, this history making occasion that we have a mayor here with us to witness our flag raising ceremony on what is a milestone, memorable, Diamond Jubilee anniversary of our independence. During our 60-year journey, many of our citizens have realized their aspirations and achievements right here in New York City, said Spencer who recognized national hero, Lord Nelson in the audience.

Commissioner Manuel Castro, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, and Commissioner Edward Mermelstein, Mayor’s Office of International Affairs, delivered remarks, while congratulatory messages came from Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson, Councilmember Farah N. Louis, Arthur Piccolo, chairman of Hazra Ali the Bowling Green Association, President of Medgar Evers College, Dr. Patricia Ramsey, CG SVG, CG St. Lucia, Jeremiah Hyacinth, Sesame Flyers representatives, Anne-Rhea Smith, WIADCA, Deputy Borough President Diana Richardson were among others.

The auspicious occasion was celebrated with exhilarating steepan music by Dale Gulston, performance by songstress, Allison Addison, and an Indian choreography by Srijan Dance Center members Abha B. Roy, Brihanna Samaroo and Amanjeet Kour.