Monique Chandler-Waterman starts campaign to replace Nick Perry

Brooklyn community activist Monique Chandler-Waterman on Saturday kicked off her campaign to replace Assembly Member N. Nick Perry, representative for the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn, who was confirmed last Thursday by the United States Senate as the first Jamaican-born US ambassador to Jamaica.

Perry, a veteran state legislator, supports Chandler-Waterman, the daughter of Barbadian and Jamaican immigrants, at the campaign launching ceremony at Church and Utica avenues in Brooklyn.

“I’m proud to support Monique to be the next Assemblymember, and I know the district will be in good hands,” he said. “She is a natural leader in every sense of the word, and her roots go deep in this community.

“Monique is the best of us, and she will fight to make sure everyone has access to quality public schools, affordable housing and community-based health care,” he added.

Chandler-Waterman, a lifelong resident of the East Flatbush, Canarsie and Brownsville communities, said she was “so honored” to receive Perry’s support.

“I’m running to make sure my friends and neighbors in East Flatbush, Canarsie and Brownsville have their fair share of safe streets, good schools and affordable housing,” said Chandler-Waterman, flanked by her family and many supporters.

“I’ve always pushed Brooklyn forward as an advocate, activist and will do so as your next Assemblymember,” added Chandler-Waterman, whose record of activism spans two decades.

Attendees at the campaign launch also included Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse and Assemblymember Jaime Williams, who endorsed Chandler-Waterman.

“Monique knows the struggles of a working parent and what it means to advocate for your community without fear,” said Haitian-born Narcisse, the newly-elected representative for the 46th Council District in Brooklyn. “I’m proud to stand by her side in this race.”

Trinidadian-born Williams, who represents the 59th Assembly District, said: “From her years of work on anti-gun violence efforts, and addressing food insecurity across all of our communities, Monique has been doing the work.

“When you call on Monique, Monique is there,” Williams said. “She has lived her life and raised her family with the belief that community comes first.

“And that is why I am proud to support Monique Chandler-Waterman for New York State Assembly in the 58th District,” she added.

The 58th District includes East Flatbush and parts of Canarsie and Brownsville in Brooklyn.

Chandler-Waterman said her tireless “community-first approach” has been a theme throughout her life as the founder of a block association and nonprofit, an activist working to reduce crime and boost public safety, and as a public servant having worked for the Public Advocate and the City’s Test & Trace Corps.