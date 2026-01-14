More visa suspensions for CARICOM nations

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Caribbean Life — The State Department is slapping sweeping immigrant or permanent visa processing suspensions on dozens of countries around the world, including the entire group of Eastern Caribbean nations, an announcement stated on Wednesday.

The suspensions come on top of similarly punishing suspensions imposed on Dominican and Antiguan citizens by the Trump administration last month, covering ordinary B1/B2 tourist visas and other types of visas.

This time the measure includes those applying for permanent visas, because the department said, too many immigrants are depending on social security and welfare programs instead of seeking employment, a suggestion current CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St. Kitts, Terrance Drew scoffed at on Wednesday in conversation with this publication.

The suspensions kick into effect next week, on Wednesday, and will affect Antigua, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and St. Kitts, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas, Haiti, Belize, and, by extension Cuba and nearby Brazil.

Spared so far are Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The latter two had lined up squarely and stridently behind the USA on it recent military adventures in the South Caribbean, including deadly attacks on vessels allegedly fetching cocaine to the US, a move that was widely condemned by the international community. Suriname had been relatively quiet on the issue.

Drew appeared to be shocked at accusations in the announcement that Caribbean nationals mostly seek to live off welfare programs, saying this is not the case as far as is known over recent decades.

“We see here what is happening, something about our people seeking public assistance in the US. This is not really so. The list includes all of the OECS and most of CARICOM, except for Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. We are looking at the situation right now at both levels, the OECS and CARICOM. And though the announcement is on Twitter/X , the official list has not been sent to us as yet from the State Department. Such has not been sent, the final list but we are assessing the situation right now,” said the regional chair.

Meanwhile, Sir Ronald Sanders, Antigua’s Ambassador to the US, said in a statement that he has been in contact with US officials, but authorities will continue pursuing the matter.

“In the meantime, the government of Antigua and Barbuda continues its representations to the relevant United States authorities to secure the removal of Antigua and Barbuda from the list of countries subject to partial visa restrictions, including the requirement for certain visa applicants to post a bond. These efforts remain ongoing and active. Immigration to the United States a matter exclusively between the individual applicant and the government of the United States. The country of nationality or origin of an applicant has no legal or administrative role in decisions relating to the grant or refusal of immigrant status, “he said.