Mr. Killa wins big at AFRIMMA Awards

Grenadian Cultural Ambassador and global performer, Mr. Killa on Nov. 19 won an African Muzik Magazine Award (AFRIMMA) in Dallas, Tx, according to Marie Driven, the Haitian-born managing partner at the Brooklyn-based entertainment company PlaybookMG.

“Mr. Killa was the only soca act set alongside well-known dancehall artists Spice, Patoran King, Steff London, Shatta Wale, Popcaan and Shenseea,” Driven told Caribbean Life.

She said the African Muzik Magazine Awards returned with a live audience for the 9th edition of the “highly acclaimed award ceremony.”

“The exclusive award show recognizes and unifies talent throughout the African Diaspora,” said Driven, stating that Mr. Killa “also gave an electrifying performance, with attendees complimenting him throughout the night.”

She said Mr. Killa “continues his fight to have the genre of soca recognized globally.

“He is the only soca artist that has ever won this award,” Driven said. “Though placed in the dancehall category, his presence and performance will help educate others on the importance of soca music in the Caribbean community, which is vital to the African Diaspora.

“He continues to be a pioneer for his country Grenada, as he is one of the top soca artists representing,” she added.