HRC recognizes NYC Health + Hospitals as LGBTQ healthcare equality leader

Eighteen NYC Health + Hospitals facilities across New York City have been named 2026 LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

NYC Health + Hospitals said all 11 of its hospitals as well as its eight Gotham Health primary care sites earned the top score of 100 for their commitment to serving LGBTQ+ patients.

HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index, now in its 17th edition, promotes equitable and inclusive care or LGBTQ patients and their families. It serves as a tool to evaluate the practices and policies of more than 2,000 healthcare facilities across the US. Currently, 741 facilities actively participate in the survey associated with the index, according to HRC.

“As the largest municipal health care system in the country, in a city with the largest LGBTQ+ population in the country, NYC Health + Hospitals remains dedicated to providing safe and affirming care for the LGBTQ+ community. No exceptions,” said James Derham, the director for LGBTQ+ Equity at NYC Health + Hospitals. “NYC Health + Hospitals is proud to announce that all 18 of our eligible facilities have earned the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation again in 2026 – a recognition these facilities have earned consistently since 2015.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) civil rights organization.

“We are honored to be part of the 44% of participating facilities nationwide earning this highest designation,” Derham added. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to align our facilities with nationwide best practices regarding non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and polities, and patient and community engagement.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ equity for our patients, visitors, employees, and the communities we serve,” Derham continued.

The 18 NYC Health + Hospitals facilities achieving the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader award include the following locations in the Bronx: Bronx – NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Belvis; NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Morrisania; NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi; NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln; and NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx.

The locations in Brooklyn are NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, East New York; NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Cumberland; NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County; NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health; and NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull.

In Manhattan, the locations are NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue; NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Gouverneur; YC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, Sydenham; NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem; and NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan.

In Queens, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens made the list, while Staten Island’s lone location on the list was Gotham Health, Vanderbilt.

“Health care access for the LGBTQ+ community in 2026 is a tale of both important progress and dangerous setbacks,” said Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “Even amid extraordinary pressure, many healthcare institutions are continuing to show up for LGBTQ+ patients and staff. Doctors want to take care of their patients in the best way they can.”

“Even so, disinformation campaigns driven by a small minority of politicians who use trans youth as a scapegoat for their own failures and who are dismantling HIV care are having a real impact on people’s lives,” Robinson added. “It’s vital for all LGBTQ+ people to get the most accurate information we have on access to care across the country and we are proud of the ways in which the Healthcare Equality Index helps the community understand this.”