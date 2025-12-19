President Ali praises Diaspora loyalty during Holiday stop in New York

Guyana Consulate Staffer, Karen Pesaud, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Sudesh Persaud, (husband and wife) pose with the head-of-state’s at the International Center for Democracy Christmas during a layover in NYC, on his way to Guyana, on Dec. 13, 2025.

President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Saturday, Dec. 13, en route to Guyana after several bilateral meetings, stopped over in New York to extend holiday greetings and thank nationals for their unwavering support.

President Ali addressed the gathering, saying, “I would like to thank all of you for the enormous support that you give to Guyana. For your continued love and commitment to Guyana. This was not on my agenda. I am just passing through,” he told a festively dressed crowd that included Consul General to New York, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, and Fazil ‘Joe’ Yussuf, of the Diaspora and Investment Unit.

“Once I am passing through New York, I try to meet as many Guyanese as possible. There are a few other places I will stop in as we continue to work on building a stronger, more unified, prosperous Guyana.”

“I don’t know how many of you are planning to go home before the end of the year, and to enjoy Christmas in Guyana. But I can tell you that it’s an enormous season for us. There are a lot of things that we have planned and built out this December,” said President Ali.

“Main Street might be one of the best-lit avenues in the whole Caribbean and Latin America,” he said, referencing a spectacular lighting scape outside the State House in Georgetown.

“Outside of all of that, this is a time for reflection as we contemplate the work ahead of us,” said President Ali, who has planned a livestreaming Christmas message to air on Wednesday, Dec.17, at 6 p.m.

The briefing will outline the government’s strategy for human development. “People development is at the center of everything that we are doing, uplifting every person, in and out of Guyana,” he said.

He said his administration will be announcing major initiatives for the diaspora. President Ali stated, “Many of you asked how you can contribute and be part of the development. We will announce specific projects. Every member of the diaspora will be able to invest in, for a fixed guaranteed rate of return.”

“I wish you and your families a beautiful Christmas, one that is wrapped with love and quality family time. As you move to the New Year, I wish that all of you reflect as a community, and how we can continue to build stronger, better individuals that will lead to a better family of humanity, and once we create a better family of humanity, we will be creating a better world.”

“The next five years will be exciting years ahead of us. We will be doing tireless and continuous work, because we must get it done. God bless all of you. Thank you,” said President Ali.

During his visit, the head-of-state sat down for a game of domino with members of the Ex-Guyana Defense Force Association of New York to pay tribute to basketball coach Bernard Daniels, whom he described as “a true pioneer who led with his heart, strength, and wisdom.”

President Ali continued, “it was a pleasure to recognize Coach Daniels’ lifelong dedication to the development of basketball and his mentorship of generations of young athletes.”

He also visited other events and businesses along his Christmas walk through the diaspora.